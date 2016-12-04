Pregame: Indiana (8-2) vs. Delaware State (3-9)

BLOOMINGTON — No. 16 Indiana faces a first-time opponent in Delaware State, which has a win over St. John's. The Hornets beat the Red Storm, a Big East team, 79-72 on Nov. 29.

The Hoosiers will relish the chance to play two days after their disappointing showing in the Crossroads Classic. They undoubtedly have watched the game tape with a keen eye to see what needs to be better on defense.

While the Hoosiers have never faced Delaware State, they are 12-0 all-time against schools from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Hornets were picked to finish 12th in the MEAC in the conference's official preseason poll.

Delaware State has an 0-32 all-time record against Big Ten opponents.

A key to watch for Indiana is the continued reacclimation of forward OG Anunoby, who played in Saturday's 83-78 loss to No. 13 Butler but appeared rusty in his first action in 17 days. Anunoby was out with an injured left ankle.