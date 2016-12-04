December 19, 2016 7:52 PM
Pregame: Indiana (8-2) vs. Delaware State (3-9)
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
More Eyeing IU
- Pregame: Indiana (8-2) vs. Delaware State (3-9) December 19, 2016 7:52 PM
- Notebook: Blackmon laments IU mindset December 18, 2016 5:08 AM
- Hoosiers' rally comes up short against Bulldogs December 17, 2016 7:35 PM
- Halftime thoughts: Butler 42, Indiana 28 December 17, 2016 6:08 PM
- Pregame: Indiana (8-1) vs. Butler (9-1) December 17, 2016 3:00 PM
- Notebook: McSwain makes presence felt December 10, 2016 8:45 PM
- Blackmon leads Indiana rout of Houston Baptist December 10, 2016 6:37 PM
- Halftime thoughts: Indiana 42, Houston Baptist 27 December 10, 2016 5:08 PM
- Pregame: Indiana (7-1) vs. Houston Baptist (3-4) December 10, 2016 3:45 PM
- Anunoby upgraded to day-to-day December 06, 2016 12:00 AM
- Notebook: Johnson credited for greasing IU offense December 04, 2016 9:13 PM
- Bryant, Indiana breeze Southeastern Missouri State December 04, 2016 6:19 PM
BLOOMINGTON — No. 16 Indiana faces a first-time opponent in Delaware State, which has a win over St. John's. The Hornets beat the Red Storm, a Big East team, 79-72 on Nov. 29.
The Hoosiers will relish the chance to play two days after their disappointing showing in the Crossroads Classic. They undoubtedly have watched the game tape with a keen eye to see what needs to be better on defense.
While the Hoosiers have never faced Delaware State, they are 12-0 all-time against schools from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Hornets were picked to finish 12th in the MEAC in the conference's official preseason poll.
Delaware State has an 0-32 all-time record against Big Ten opponents.
A key to watch for Indiana is the continued reacclimation of forward OG Anunoby, who played in Saturday's 83-78 loss to No. 13 Butler but appeared rusty in his first action in 17 days. Anunoby was out with an injured left ankle.