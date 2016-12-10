Pregame: Indiana (9-2) vs. Austin Peay (4-8)

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana played Austin Peay last year in the regular season, and the teams wound up at the same first-round NCAA tournament site in March.

Moral of that story, Hoosiers fans got a good look at the program from Clarksville, Tennessee. But college basketball changes fast.

The version of the Governors that will appear in Assembly Hall tonight is a lot different than the one that won the Ohio Valley Conference last spring and faced Kansas in the Big Dance.

Center Chris Horton, who had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in last year's 102-76 loss at Assembly Hall, used up his eligibility.

"We lost Chris, who actually led the nation in offensive rebounding," Govs coach Dave Loos said. "Our team this year scores the ball. We can often times get enough points to win. But on the defensive end, we've really been lacking."

Licking their chops are the No. 16 Hoosiers (9-2). These high-flying, sweet-shooting dynamos have scored at least 100 points in four of their 11 games.

"Knowing how proflic a team Indiana is offensively, that's really worrisome for me," Loos said. "But we are able to score, so hopefully that'll help us stay in the game."

Chuck Martin, an assistant to Hoosiers coach Tom Crean, dug deep on the scouting report for tonight's game.

"Austin Peay is a team that can really score the ball, really get up and down in transition, a team that went to the NCAA tournament last year," Martin said. "Their guards are really good. (Josh) Robinson scored over 30 points last year three times. Scored 24 in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Kansas.

"He's not the only one. (Jared) Savege hit over 50 3s last year, eight of them in one game. Those guys on any given night are very capable offensively."