August 29, 2016 3:32 PM
Tickets to IU-IPFW game on sale Thursday
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
More Eyeing IU
- Tickets to IU-IPFW game on sale Thursday August 29, 2016 3:32 PM
- Hoosiers to open B1G play with 3 home games August 25, 2016 3:28 PM
- New deal in hand, IU's Wilson excited about future July 26, 2016 2:02 PM
- Defense again a concern for high-powered Hoosiers July 26, 2016 1:27 PM
- Hoosiers add walk-on point guard July 12, 2016 5:32 PM
- Ex-Vermont forward joins IU as walk-on June 28, 2016 4:28 PM
- Ferrell, Williams to play in NBA's summer league June 24, 2016 4:31 PM
- IU, Purdue meet twice in 2016-17 June 20, 2016 3:39 PM
- Hoosiers' 2015-16 attendance 7th in nation June 08, 2016 3:05 PM
- Assembly Hall dedication set for Oct. 14 June 01, 2016 8:35 PM
- Indiana shut out by Maryland May 27, 2016 9:55 PM
- Maryland tops Indiana in Big Ten tourney May 25, 2016 4:01 PM
On Nov. 22, guard James Blackmon Jr. and center Thomas Bryant will lead Indiana against IPFW. The tipoff time is yet to be set, but Coliseum officials put out the following release about tickets going on sale Thursday:
"Tickets for the Indiana University men’s basketball game vs. the Fort Wayne Mastodons at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will go on sale to the public on Thursday, September 1 at 10:00 a.m.
Tickets will be available at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com/acwmc, or by phone at (800) 745-3000."