Tickets to IU-IPFW game on sale Thursday

On Nov. 22, guard James Blackmon Jr. and center Thomas Bryant will lead Indiana against IPFW. The tipoff time is yet to be set, but Coliseum officials put out the following release about tickets going on sale Thursday:

"Tickets for the Indiana University men’s basketball game vs. the Fort Wayne Mastodons at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will go on sale to the public on Thursday, September 1 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets will be available at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com/acwmc, or by phone at (800) 745-3000."