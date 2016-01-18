Fort4Fitness 4-mile, 10-kilometer, half-marathon, marathon When: Saturday Registration and more information: Fort4Fitness.org Registration open until Wednesday

Fort 4 Fitness first-marathoner profile

James Taylor, 30

First race: Run for Riley 5-miler, 2013

First marathon goal: 3 hours, 59 minutes, 59 seconds

Why a marathon?: "It kind of goes along with the reason why I like running. It's a race but I know I'm not going to get first place. it's you vs. yourself. It's the challenge. The mental. The 'can I do this? Can I run 26.2 miles?' Kind of battling myself. It validates all the hard work I have done in the past three years at 330 and 215. It validates that. It's the reward myself."

Reason why started running: "A lot of it was my health. I started about three years ago and I weight 330-some pounds and I didn't start off running right away. I ate healthier, I stopped drinking pop and eating fast food. It's been 3 years since I haven't had Taco Bell. I literally dropped it all and so I started working out slowly at the gym and stuff. I could maybe run 100 paces and I had to walk. I became more of a runner and within 9 months, I lost 122 pounds. I just ran more and more, got more into it."

Training: "I started with the Hal Hidgon and I couldn't start off right away. I started to develop runners knee. I got the right stuff from the running store so I'm good. I'm back up to where I did my longest run, 20 miles. It got real about 17 miles. I was like 9 minutes mile everything was going well then the last few miles, I felt sluggish. It's what it's supposed to do.

"I mixed my own methods and I had a lot of off-days and I'd use those days to go to the gym and swim. It's hard for me to not move. Lately, the past few weeks, when it said off day because of how tiring this marathon has been for me. The long runs and short runs, I'm doing a 6-miler tomorrow. Every day I do my run, I'm up at 4:30 a.m. It's been a lot of running."