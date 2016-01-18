Fort4Fitness
4-mile, 10-kilometer, half-marathon, marathon
When: Saturday
Registration and more information: Fort4Fitness.org
Registration open until Wednesday
More Foot Traffic
- Fort 4 Fitness First-Marathoner Profile: James Taylor September 27, 2016 6:34 PM
- Interview with Fort Wayne Running Club president Casey Shafer June 04, 2016 11:02 PM
- Summer series coming for youth track athletes May 31, 2016 3:37 PM
- Race report: Race for the Warrior 5K May 23, 2016 11:21 PM
- Race report: Run for the Warrior 5K May 23, 2016 9:59 PM
- May Running Events May 05, 2016 12:22 AM
- Running store to offer Couch to 5K program April 07, 2016 11:42 PM
- Area woman sets world record on treadmill March 04, 2016 9:29 PM
- Thoughts on the Olympic Marathon Trials in L.A. February 13, 2016 8:08 PM
- Boston Countdown - 10 weeks February 08, 2016 7:07 PM
- Ultramarathoner talks about maintaining a vegan diet on the Appalachian Trail January 31, 2016 4:44 PM
- Recovery and Boston Marathon January 18, 2016 10:14 PM
Fort 4 Fitness first-marathoner profile
James Taylor, 30
First race: Run for Riley 5-miler, 2013
First marathon goal: 3 hours, 59 minutes, 59 seconds
Why a marathon?: "It kind of goes along with the reason why I like running. It's a race but I know I'm not going to get first place. it's you vs. yourself. It's the challenge. The mental. The 'can I do this? Can I run 26.2 miles?' Kind of battling myself. It validates all the hard work I have done in the past three years at 330 and 215. It validates that. It's the reward myself."
Reason why started running: "A lot of it was my health. I started about three years ago and I weight 330-some pounds and I didn't start off running right away. I ate healthier, I stopped drinking pop and eating fast food. It's been 3 years since I haven't had Taco Bell. I literally dropped it all and so I started working out slowly at the gym and stuff. I could maybe run 100 paces and I had to walk. I became more of a runner and within 9 months, I lost 122 pounds. I just ran more and more, got more into it."
Training: "I started with the Hal Hidgon and I couldn't start off right away. I started to develop runners knee. I got the right stuff from the running store so I'm good. I'm back up to where I did my longest run, 20 miles. It got real about 17 miles. I was like 9 minutes mile everything was going well then the last few miles, I felt sluggish. It's what it's supposed to do.
"I mixed my own methods and I had a lot of off-days and I'd use those days to go to the gym and swim. It's hard for me to not move. Lately, the past few weeks, when it said off day because of how tiring this marathon has been for me. The long runs and short runs, I'm doing a 6-miler tomorrow. Every day I do my run, I'm up at 4:30 a.m. It's been a lot of running."