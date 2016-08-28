1st-round pick debuts in TinCaps' victory

It was a rare glimpse into the future of the TinCaps and, perhaps, the San Diego Padres, as rookie pitcher Cal Quantrill took to the mound as the starting pitcher tonight.

He didn’t throw many pitches – just 61 – but it was enough to show promise for the future.

Quantrill, the eighth pick in this year’s MLB draft by the Padres, worked three innings of a 6-4 TinCaps victory. He threw 37 strikes, gave up two runs and four hits, and struck out two while walking three for Fort Wayne, which has only five games remaining in the regular season.

Meanwhile, it was the Parkview Field debut for Loons second baseman Zach McKinstry, a former North Side and Central Michigan player, who was selected in the 33rd round of the draft this year by the Los Angles Dodgers. His father, Alex, who used to coach at North Side, is a part-time usher at Parkview Field.

McKinstry was 1 for 3 with an RBI single and a walk, and he was robbed by second baseman Peter Van Gansen’s sliding grab of a ground ball in the fourth inning, in front of 4,593 fans.

Quantrill was the 29th first-round or supplemental first-round pick the Padres have sent to Fort Wayne since the teams’ affiliation began in 1999. The Padres’ last 12 such first-round players have spent time with Fort Wayne, including Trea Turner, Zach Eflin, Travis Jankowski, Cory Spangenberg and Jace Peterson.

Quantrill was also the 59th player used this season by the TinCaps (61-74, 25-40 in the second half), who came into this year never having used more than 54. Thirty-four pitchers have taken the mound for Fort Wayne this year.

Prior to his Tuesday call-up, Quantrill had pitched in both the Arizona Rookie League and with short-season Tri-City, going 0-4 with a 3.34 earned-run average, 44 strikeouts and 4 walks over 32 1/3 innings in 10 starts. Prior to that, he had pitched at Stanford but a torn ligament in his right elbow required Tommy John surgery and ended his Cardinal career in March 2015. His father, Paul, pitched 14 seasons in the major leagues for seven teams, including the Padres.

The TinCaps came into the night having lost 12 of 16 games, eliminating them from playoff contention. But they started strong, riding a Carlos Belen RBI single, a Marcus Greene Jr. sacrifice fly and a two-run Jose Carlos Urena single to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

After Great Lakes (61-73, 32-32) got within 2 in the third inning, the TinCaps went up 5-2 when Austin Allen scored on a passed ball with Urena at the plate. Great Lakes, again, got within 2 on Gage Green’s RBI single in the sixth inning.

Following a Logan Landon triple in the eighth, McKinstry beat out a throw for an RBI single that brought the Loons to within 1 at 5-4. But Fort Wayne’s Taylor Kohlwey answered with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

In relief of Quantrill, Anderson Espinoza worked four innings, giving up one run and three hits, striking out six and walking one before he was replaced by Evan Miller.

