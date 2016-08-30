Baker's heroics send TinCaps past Loons in 10th

Down 4-2 entering the bottom of the 10th inning, the TinCaps appeared headed for another gut-wrenching loss in a season that has had its fair share of those.

But Chris Baker turned a seemingly lost game into a win Thursday night, his walk-off, three-run double providing Fort Wayne a 5-4 triumph over Great Lakes at Parkview Field before an announced attendance of 6,207.

The TinCaps (62-74, 26-40 second half) can pull off a three-game sweep of the Loons (61-74, 32-33) with a win Friday night in their final home game of the season. Fort Wayne has already been eliminated from the Midwest League playoff picture.

Great Lakes was the team making a comeback in the ninth, as Darien Tubbs' RBI double cut the deficit to 2-1, and leadoff man Saige Jenco forced extra innings with a two-out RBI single.

Baker finished 2 for 5 with the three-run, one-out double that was lined down the first-base line, and Carlos Belen went 2 for 4 with two RBI singles and a walk. Belen extended his team-leading RBI total to 67.

Eric Lauer, a first-round pick of the San Diego Padres in June's amateur draft, got the start after being promoted from short-season Tri-City. He pitched two shutout innings before giving way to J.C. Cosme, whose five shutout frames included only three hits and six strikeouts.

Blake Rogers pitched a scoreless eighth for Fort Wayne before allowing both ninth-inning runs. Elvin Liriano (2-2) earned a win even though he gave up two runs on four hits in the 10th.