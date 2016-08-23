Game 131: TinCaps (58-72) vs. West Michigan (66-59)

August 26, 2016 6:51 PM
The TinCaps' season is down to its final 10 games. Surprisingly, their playoff hopes are not dead yet, but the focus from this point forward is going to be on how the premium players on the roster finish off their development this summer.
Anderson Espinoza, the San Diego Padres' top-ranked prospect, is one of those players, and he is coming off possibly the biggest struggle of his professional career. Lake County knocked him out after 1 2/3 innings having allowed four runs on six hits.
West Michigan, here at Parkview Field for a four-game set, has already clinched a spot in the Midwest League playoffs. The Whitecaps are pitching Beau Burrows, the Detroit Tigers' No. 2 prospect. This will be Burrows' fifth start since a stint on the disabled list because of a blister.
Here is the lineup for Fort Wayne.
Peter Van Gansen 2B
Chris Baker SS
Kodie Tidwell LF
Carlos Belen 3B
Tyler Selesky DH
Brad Zunica 1B
Marcus Greene Jr. C
Alan Garcia RF
Rod Boykin CF
Espinoza P
And here is manager Andrew Graham's lineup for the Captains.
Victor Padron LF
Will Maddox 1B
Arvicent Perez C
Will Allen DH
Joey Havrilak RF
Brett Pirtle 3B
Cam Gibson CF
David Gonzalez 2B
Leo Laffita SS
Burrows P
Special guest: Padres general manager A.J. Preller is in town to get a look at the TinCaps, the Padres' low-A affiliate. This is his first visit to Fort Wayne since being hired by San Diego in 2014.