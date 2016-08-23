Game 131: TinCaps (58-72) vs. West Michigan (66-59)

The TinCaps' season is down to its final 10 games. Surprisingly, their playoff hopes are not dead yet, but the focus from this point forward is going to be on how the premium players on the roster finish off their development this summer.

Anderson Espinoza, the San Diego Padres' top-ranked prospect, is one of those players, and he is coming off possibly the biggest struggle of his professional career. Lake County knocked him out after 1 2/3 innings having allowed four runs on six hits.

West Michigan, here at Parkview Field for a four-game set, has already clinched a spot in the Midwest League playoffs. The Whitecaps are pitching Beau Burrows, the Detroit Tigers' No. 2 prospect. This will be Burrows' fifth start since a stint on the disabled list because of a blister.

Here is the lineup for Fort Wayne.

Peter Van Gansen 2B

Chris Baker SS

Kodie Tidwell LF

Carlos Belen 3B

Tyler Selesky DH

Brad Zunica 1B

Marcus Greene Jr. C

Alan Garcia RF

Rod Boykin CF

Espinoza P

And here is manager Andrew Graham's lineup for the Captains.

Victor Padron LF

Will Maddox 1B

Arvicent Perez C

Will Allen DH

Joey Havrilak RF

Brett Pirtle 3B

Cam Gibson CF

David Gonzalez 2B

Leo Laffita SS

Burrows P

Special guest: Padres general manager A.J. Preller is in town to get a look at the TinCaps, the Padres' low-A affiliate. This is his first visit to Fort Wayne since being hired by San Diego in 2014.