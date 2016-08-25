Game 132: TinCaps (59-72) vs. West Michigan (66-60)

It's another good pitching matchup, Jake Nix against Spenser Watkins, as the TinCaps look to follow up Friday night's win over West Michigan with another in the second game of the four-game series.

It is Stand Up To Cancer Night. The special game-worn jerseys will be auctioned online at TinCapsJersey.com with all proceeds going to Stand Up To Cancer, a national organization that funds cancer research. In addition, Fifth Third Bank is donating $530 to the organiztion for every strikeout that Nix and other Fort Wayne pitchers record.

Here is the lineup for Fort Wayne.

Kodie Tidwell LF

Chris Baker SS

Austin Allen C

Carlos Belen 3B

Marcus Greene Jr. DH

Brad Zunica 1B

Jose Carlos Urena RF

Alan Garcia CF

Peter Van Gansen 2B

Nix P

And here is manager Andrew Graham's lineup for the Whitecaps.

Jose Zambrano 3B

Will Maddox 1B

Arvicent Perez C

Will Allen DH

Joey Havrilak RF

Jose Azocar CF

Cam Gibson LF

David Gonzalez SS

Brett Pirtle 2B

Watkins P

Roster move: TinCaps center fielder Rod Boykin has been placed on the disabled list because of a back issue, which might explain why Boykin was in an uncharacteristic 8-for-66 slump. Taylor Kohlwey, an outfielder at high-A Lake Elsinore, was sent to low-A Fort Wayne to fill Boykin's roster spot.