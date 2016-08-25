August 27, 2016 6:53 PM
Game 132: TinCaps (59-72) vs. West Michigan (66-60)
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
It's another good pitching matchup, Jake Nix against Spenser Watkins, as the TinCaps look to follow up Friday night's win over West Michigan with another in the second game of the four-game series.
It is Stand Up To Cancer Night. The special game-worn jerseys will be auctioned online at TinCapsJersey.com with all proceeds going to Stand Up To Cancer, a national organization that funds cancer research. In addition, Fifth Third Bank is donating $530 to the organiztion for every strikeout that Nix and other Fort Wayne pitchers record.
Here is the lineup for Fort Wayne.
Kodie Tidwell LF
Chris Baker SS
Austin Allen C
Carlos Belen 3B
Marcus Greene Jr. DH
Brad Zunica 1B
Jose Carlos Urena RF
Alan Garcia CF
Peter Van Gansen 2B
Nix P
And here is manager Andrew Graham's lineup for the Whitecaps.
Jose Zambrano 3B
Will Maddox 1B
Arvicent Perez C
Will Allen DH
Joey Havrilak RF
Jose Azocar CF
Cam Gibson LF
David Gonzalez SS
Brett Pirtle 2B
Watkins P
Roster move: TinCaps center fielder Rod Boykin has been placed on the disabled list because of a back issue, which might explain why Boykin was in an uncharacteristic 8-for-66 slump. Taylor Kohlwey, an outfielder at high-A Lake Elsinore, was sent to low-A Fort Wayne to fill Boykin's roster spot.