Game 133: TinCaps (60-72) vs. West Michigan (66-61)

The TinCaps have Emmanuel Ramirez going against southpaw Eudis Idrogo on Bark in the Park at Parkview Field. Counting this one, there are only five home games left in the regular season. This is the last day game at home.

Here is the lineup for Fort Wayne.

Kodie Tidwell LF

Chris Baker SS

Austin Allen C

Carlos Belen 3B

Brad Zunica 1B

Jose Carlos Urena DH

Jhonatan Pena RF

Alan Garcia CF

Peter Van Gansen 2B

Ramirez P

And here is manager Andrew Graham's lineup for the Whitecaps.

Jose Zambrano 3B

Will Maddox 1B

Will Allen DH

Joey Havrilak RF

Jose Azocar CF

Cam Gibson LF

Brett Pirtle 2B

Franklin Navarro C

Leo Laffita

Idrogo P