August 28, 2016 2:58 PM
Game 133: TinCaps (60-72) vs. West Michigan (66-61)
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
More Full Count
- Game 133: TinCaps (60-72) vs. West Michigan (66-61) August 28, 2016 2:58 PM
- TinCaps crush with GM in town August 28, 2016 1:02 AM
- Another day at the park August 28, 2016 1:01 AM
- Notebook: Preller impressed by 'first-class' Parkview Field August 27, 2016 11:40 PM
- TinCaps vs West Michigan Whitecaps August 27, 2016 10:49 PM
- TinCaps set season highs for runs, hits, blast Whitecaps August 27, 2016 10:36 PM
- Game 132: TinCaps (59-72) vs. West Michigan (66-60) August 27, 2016 6:53 PM
- Backup catcher hero for TinCaps August 27, 2016 1:01 AM
- Notebook: Greene getting back on feet after concussion August 26, 2016 11:35 PM
- Greene's homer gives TinCaps win over Whitecaps August 26, 2016 10:17 PM
- Game 131: TinCaps (58-72) vs. West Michigan (66-59) August 26, 2016 6:51 PM
- Pitching coach passing on 'lot of knowledge' to 'Caps August 26, 2016 1:02 AM
The TinCaps have Emmanuel Ramirez going against southpaw Eudis Idrogo on Bark in the Park at Parkview Field. Counting this one, there are only five home games left in the regular season. This is the last day game at home.
Here is the lineup for Fort Wayne.
Kodie Tidwell LF
Chris Baker SS
Austin Allen C
Carlos Belen 3B
Brad Zunica 1B
Jose Carlos Urena DH
Jhonatan Pena RF
Alan Garcia CF
Peter Van Gansen 2B
Ramirez P
And here is manager Andrew Graham's lineup for the Whitecaps.
Jose Zambrano 3B
Will Maddox 1B
Will Allen DH
Joey Havrilak RF
Jose Azocar CF
Cam Gibson LF
Brett Pirtle 2B
Franklin Navarro C
Leo Laffita
Idrogo P