Game 134: TinCaps (60-73) vs. West Michigan (67-61)

The TinCaps are looking for a series victory as they wrap up their four-game set against West Michigan at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne was officially eliminated Sunday from contention for the Midwest League playoffs, so it's a chance for the coaching staff to get the first look at Taylor Kohlwey. Chosen by the San Diego Padres in the 21st round of the amateur draft in June, Kohlwey is playing center field and batting fifth since Brad Zunica has the night off.

Kohlwey, 22, is a left-handed hitter who was promoted Saturday from high-A Lake Elsinore. Across two Single-A levels, Kohlwey is hitting .244 with one home run and eight stolen bases in 46 games.

The pitching matchup is left-hander Logan Allen against Sandy Baez. The TinCaps have struggled against Baez this year, batting just .218 with a meager .559 on-base plus slugging percentage in 14 innings against the right-hander.

Here is the lineup for Fort Wayne.

Kodie Tidwell LF

Chris Baker SS

Austin Allen C

Carlos Belen 3B

Kohlwey CF

Tyler Selesky 1B

Alan Garcia RF

Jhonatan Pena DH

Peter Van Gansen 2B

Logan Allen P

And here is the Whitecaps' lineup.

Brett Pirtle 3B

Will Maddox 1B

Arvicent Perez C

Will Allen DH

Jose Azocar CF

Cam Gibson LF

Joey Havrilak RF

David Gonzalez 2B

Leo Laffita SS

Baez P