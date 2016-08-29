September 01, 2016 6:13 PM
Game 136: TinCaps (61-74) vs. Great Lakes (61-73)
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
More Full Count
The TinCaps would love nothing more than to celebrate the extension of their affiliation with the San Diego Padres, announced earlier today, with a second straight win against Great Lakes in the middle game of the three-game series at Parkview Field.
In a way, the day is already won simply because the fans get to watch left-hander Eric Lauer, the ranked the Padres' No. 9 prospect. He and fellow starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi were promoted today from short-season Tri-City. Lucchesi starts Friday in the TinCaps' home finale.
To clear roster space at Fort Wayne, relievers Will Stillman and Evan Miller, the former Mastodon, were sent down. Miller appeared in two games during his first stint with the TinCaps. His debut consisted of two shutout innings. In Wednesday night's win, Miller gave up a run on two hits in one inning of work.
Lauer was taken by the Padres in the first round of the amateur draft in June out of Kent State. He is 1-1 with a 2.17 ERA in nine starts since being drafted. He faces the Loons' Yadier Alvarez, a righty ranked by MLB.com as among the top 100 prospects.
Here is the lineup for Fort Wayne.
Kodie Tidwell LF
Chris Baker SS
Austin Allen DH
Carlos Belen 3B
Marcus Greene Jr. C
Tyler Selesky 1B
Jose Carlos Urena RF
Taylor Kohlwey CF
Peter Van Gansen 2B
Lauer P
And here is the Loons' lineup.
Saige Jenco DH
Zach McKinstry 2B
Omar Estevez SS
Luke Raley 1B
Brendon Davis 3B
Logan Landon CF
Darien Tubbs LF
Stevie Berman C
Gage Green RF
Alvarez P