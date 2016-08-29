Game 136: TinCaps (61-74) vs. Great Lakes (61-73)

The TinCaps would love nothing more than to celebrate the extension of their affiliation with the San Diego Padres, announced earlier today, with a second straight win against Great Lakes in the middle game of the three-game series at Parkview Field.

In a way, the day is already won simply because the fans get to watch left-hander Eric Lauer, the ranked the Padres' No. 9 prospect. He and fellow starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi were promoted today from short-season Tri-City. Lucchesi starts Friday in the TinCaps' home finale.

To clear roster space at Fort Wayne, relievers Will Stillman and Evan Miller, the former Mastodon, were sent down. Miller appeared in two games during his first stint with the TinCaps. His debut consisted of two shutout innings. In Wednesday night's win, Miller gave up a run on two hits in one inning of work.

Lauer was taken by the Padres in the first round of the amateur draft in June out of Kent State. He is 1-1 with a 2.17 ERA in nine starts since being drafted. He faces the Loons' Yadier Alvarez, a righty ranked by MLB.com as among the top 100 prospects.

Here is the lineup for Fort Wayne.

Kodie Tidwell LF

Chris Baker SS

Austin Allen DH

Carlos Belen 3B

Marcus Greene Jr. C

Tyler Selesky 1B

Jose Carlos Urena RF

Taylor Kohlwey CF

Peter Van Gansen 2B

Lauer P

And here is the Loons' lineup.

Saige Jenco DH

Zach McKinstry 2B

Omar Estevez SS

Luke Raley 1B

Brendon Davis 3B

Logan Landon CF

Darien Tubbs LF

Stevie Berman C

Gage Green RF

Alvarez P