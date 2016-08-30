September 02, 2016 7:34 PM
Game 137: TinCaps (62-74) vs. Great Lakes (61-74)
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
More Full Count
- Game 137: TinCaps (62-74) vs. Great Lakes (61-74) September 02, 2016 7:34 PM
- Padres, TinCaps extend contract September 02, 2016 1:02 AM
- Notebook: Baker becoming king of clutch for TinCaps September 01, 2016 11:54 PM
- Baker's heroics send TinCaps past Loons in 10th September 01, 2016 11:28 PM
- Game 136: TinCaps (61-74) vs. Great Lakes (61-73) September 01, 2016 6:13 PM
- TinCaps, Padres extend affiliation through 2018 September 01, 2016 2:45 PM
- Top draft pick, local product highlight night September 01, 2016 1:03 AM
- Quantrill felt good enough to pitch more August 31, 2016 11:33 PM
- 1st-round pick debuts in TinCaps' victory August 31, 2016 10:20 PM
- TinCaps vs Great Lakes August 31, 2016 9:34 PM
- Money not a minor issue August 31, 2016 1:03 AM
- TinCaps get Quantrill as Dorminy hits DL August 30, 2016 2:09 PM
The TinCaps' home finale features Jake Nix on the mound, which is fitting because Nix has been the most consistent member of the rotation, starting all 24 games in which he's appeared this year.
Great Lakes, looking to avoid the three-game sweep, has Jordan Sheffield pitching. The Loons are a half game ahead of Lansing for the wild-card berth from the Midwest League's Eastern Division.
The attendance tonight is expected to break Parkview Field's all-time record for a regular-season and postseason total. The current record was set in 2014.
Here is the lineup for Fort Wayne.
Kodie Tidwell LF
Chris Baker SS
Austin Allen C
Carlos Belen 3B
Tyler Selesky 1B
Taylor Kohlwey CF
Alan Garcia RF
Jhonatan Pena DH
Peter Van Gansen 2B
Nix P
And here is the Loons' lineup.
Saige Jenco DH
Brendon Davis SS
Omar Estevez 2B
Ibandel Isabel 1B
Logan Landon CF
Luke Raley RF
Jake Henson C
Zach McKinstry 3B
Darien Tubbs LF
Sheffield P