Game 137: TinCaps (62-74) vs. Great Lakes (61-74)

The TinCaps' home finale features Jake Nix on the mound, which is fitting because Nix has been the most consistent member of the rotation, starting all 24 games in which he's appeared this year.

Great Lakes, looking to avoid the three-game sweep, has Jordan Sheffield pitching. The Loons are a half game ahead of Lansing for the wild-card berth from the Midwest League's Eastern Division.

The attendance tonight is expected to break Parkview Field's all-time record for a regular-season and postseason total. The current record was set in 2014.

Here is the lineup for Fort Wayne.

Kodie Tidwell LF

Chris Baker SS

Austin Allen C

Carlos Belen 3B

Tyler Selesky 1B

Taylor Kohlwey CF

Alan Garcia RF

Jhonatan Pena DH

Peter Van Gansen 2B

Nix P

And here is the Loons' lineup.

Saige Jenco DH

Brendon Davis SS

Omar Estevez 2B

Ibandel Isabel 1B

Logan Landon CF

Luke Raley RF

Jake Henson C

Zach McKinstry 3B

Darien Tubbs LF

Sheffield P