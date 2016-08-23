August 26, 2016 10:17 PM
Greene's homer gives TinCaps win over Whitecaps
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
More Full Count
- Greene's homer gives TinCaps win over Whitecaps August 26, 2016 10:17 PM
- Game 131: TinCaps (58-72) vs. West Michigan (66-59) August 26, 2016 6:51 PM
- Pitching coach passing on 'lot of knowledge' to 'Caps August 26, 2016 1:02 AM
- Mastodon added; 'Caps lose August 26, 2016 1:01 AM
- TinCaps' '17 schedule released August 26, 2016 1:00 AM
- IPFW's Miller joins TinCaps, who fall to Loons August 25, 2016 10:02 PM
- Ex-Mastodon Evan Miller promoted to TinCaps August 25, 2016 3:06 PM
- TinCaps announce 2017 schedule August 25, 2016 2:29 PM
- TinCaps win on 9th-inning homer August 25, 2016 1:00 AM
- Belen's homer leads TinCaps August 24, 2016 10:13 PM
- Big innings costly as TinCaps lose to Loons August 24, 2016 1:02 AM
- TinCaps lose at Great Lakes August 23, 2016 10:25 PM
Marcus Greene Jr. saw a slider over the plate at 82 mph and knew what to do with it.
Greene's ninth-inning solo home run gave the TinCaps a 2-1 win over West Michigan on Friday night in the opener of a four-game series at Parkview Field.
Prior to Greene's fifth long ball, Fort Wayne (59-72, 23-38 second half) had not scored since Carlos Belen's RBI fielder's choice in the third.
The Whitecaps (66-60, 27-31) had something to celebrate, as first baseman Will Maddox went 3 for 4 to raise his season hit total to 164. That ties West Michigan's franchise record set by ex-TinCap Wynton Bernard.
Anderson Espinoza went five innings and gave up one run on four hits. Blake Rogers followed with three shutout innings, and David Bednar (3-3) worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to keep the game tied.
In the fifth, West Michigan's Cam Gibson had come home on a caught stealing at second.
Beau Burrows started for the visitors and went five innings. He gave up one run on four hits with five strikeouts. Trent Szkutnik (3-3) took over from there and shut the TinCaps down until Greene's one-out drive on an 0-2 pitch.