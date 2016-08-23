Greene's homer gives TinCaps win over Whitecaps

Marcus Greene Jr. saw a slider over the plate at 82 mph and knew what to do with it.

Greene's ninth-inning solo home run gave the TinCaps a 2-1 win over West Michigan on Friday night in the opener of a four-game series at Parkview Field.

Prior to Greene's fifth long ball, Fort Wayne (59-72, 23-38 second half) had not scored since Carlos Belen's RBI fielder's choice in the third.

The Whitecaps (66-60, 27-31) had something to celebrate, as first baseman Will Maddox went 3 for 4 to raise his season hit total to 164. That ties West Michigan's franchise record set by ex-TinCap Wynton Bernard.

Anderson Espinoza went five innings and gave up one run on four hits. Blake Rogers followed with three shutout innings, and David Bednar (3-3) worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to keep the game tied.

In the fifth, West Michigan's Cam Gibson had come home on a caught stealing at second.

Beau Burrows started for the visitors and went five innings. He gave up one run on four hits with five strikeouts. Trent Szkutnik (3-3) took over from there and shut the TinCaps down until Greene's one-out drive on an 0-2 pitch.