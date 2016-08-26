Miller felt butterflies upon joining TinCaps

Evan Miller had already starred for one baseball team in Fort Wayne, helping IPFW reach the Summit League championship series this spring. But he felt something different in his stomach Saturday night in his debut for another Summit City team, the TinCaps.

"Being around the TinCaps all the time, growing up in northern Indiana and going to IPFW, yesterday was probably the first game ever where I was actually nervous to pitch," the right-hander said. "The first at-bat I was nervous. It's hard to compare (to the Summit League's postseason). It's really special."

Miller estimated he handed out 15 tickets to friends or former Mastodon teammates and trainers for Saturday's game at Parkview Field. His guests were treated to two shutout innings from Miller in the TinCaps' 15-4 rout of West Michigan.

Anthony Contreras, Miller's new manager, referred to the reliever's outing as "pretty impressive." Miller was promoted to low-A Fort Wayne on Thursday from short-season Tri-City, where he had appeared in 15 games since being chosen by the San Diego Padres in the 22nd round of the amateur draft in June.

"Going two innings like that and no runs, that's the first time I've seen him, haven't heard that much about him," Contreras said. "Any time you can get a fresh arm like that to help out the guys who have been here all year, it's nice."