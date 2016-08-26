More on Parkview Field 'behind the scenes'

I had the pleasure recently of helping The Journal Gazette's Living section with a piece on Parkview Field for “Behind the Scenes,” which is an occasional series that offers a peek at what takes place before the doors are opened to the public at Fort Wayne area events or organizations.

The short story and centerpiece photo gallery may be viewed at this link: http://www.journalgazette.net/features/Another-day-at-the-park-14733733

Because there are so many things that go on at Parkview Field, here are some interesting nuggets and different aspects that did not make it into the story:

* Advanced Turf Solutions, a Fishers-based company, and its partner J&D Turf account for many of the supplies and servies the TinCaps purchase to allow head groundskeeper Keith Winter the ability to keep the playing field in peak condition.

* Mowing the infield and outfield takes place in the morning. The bluegrass turf is kept healthy in part by sprinklers embedded in the ground, and Winter and his crew do maintenance on the turf with a mixture of seed and sand. They also apply fertilizer and pest control as necessary.

* Graff's Turf Farms in Colorado is the source of Parkview Field's turf, which is 100 percent bluegrass. On the warning track and on the edges of the turf, there is crushed lava rock. The mound and the infield are clay. Winter and his staff work year-round to maintain the playing surface but also are responsible for the landscaping at Parkview Field outside the park.

* Winter solicits feedback on the field from the TinCaps and the visiting teams.

* Winter shuts off the irrigation system for the colder months of the offseason and applies special fertilizers typically in late November or early December to fight snow mold, the fungus that grows on grass when it is buried beneath snow too long.

* Food preparation at Parkview Field for a typical 7 p.m. game begins at 10 a.m. with cooking spaced from cold items to warm. Meals are delivered by attendants to suites and to the press box.

* The Orchard Team Store sells shirts, hats, jerseys and all kinds of merchandise internationally. Purchases have come from 48 states here in America. Jen Klinker, the TinCaps' merchandise manager, oversees the placement of products and displays.

* The team store is always open on game days and otherwise open year-round, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Bat boys arrive five hours before a game, and the first thing to do is make sure the water coolers are filled so that the players can stay hydrated during batting practice. They fill ice, put towels out on the bench, and after batting practice is over, clubhouse manager Sam Lewis is responsible for seeing that all of the batting practice jerseys are washed. Lewis and bat boys cut the fruit and prepare the other food for the pregame spread and do the same for the visiting team.

* Around 8-12 baseballs are rubbed down with mud by Lewis and the batboys. The TinCaps are one of the few teams in the Midwest League that does the mudding on behalf of the umpires. "It's a little bonus for the umpires when they come to Fort Wayne," Lewis said. The baseballs are then dried.

* The TinCaps' laundry, and that of the opposing club, is done after the game is over. Lewis might be done at 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. after a 7 p.m. game. If it's the end of a series, Lewis gets laundry for the next opponent from their hotel.

* Greeters, the first people fans see when passing through the stadium's gates, arrive shortly before fans are allowed to enter and hand out game programs until the box runs empty or until about the second inning.

* Parking attendants man their posts in the mid-afternoon, knowing there will be a lot of dull time but preparing to check passes or collect fees in case fans show up earlier than the rush that comes in the hour before the game. Erik Lose, the facilities manager, oversees the ushers and parking attendants.

* At the end of August, many of the TinCaps' part-time staffers return to college for the start of the fall semester.

* Parkview Field does a lot more than baseball; in fact, it plays host to around 660 non-baseball events every year. Holly Raney and Katie Read are in charge of special events.

* Difficulty in preparation for special events ranges from weddings to regularly scheduled gatherings of local companies and organizations, such as the Lincoln Financial Group. Naturally, the Lincoln Financial Group will meet in the Lincoln Financial Event Center, which is located beyond the right-field wall adjacent to the parking garage off Douglas Street. That center can host up to 220 guests.

* There are 25 people on staff, including Lose, that can help with special events: getting tables in place, flipping rooms, preparing linens for tables if need be, tapping kegs for the bar.

* When concerts are held at Parkview Field, an outside company is hired to set up the stage, but Parkview Field staff does the flooring.

* In the offseason, the TinCaps run through mock game days to prepare the staff. In October each year, the staff, led by vice president for marketing Michael Limmer, schedules the theme nights for the following summer's schedule. Sponsorships are sold in March.

* The crew of camera operators is hired in late January.

* Mike Nutter, the team president, is not a "micromanager," and trusts that Tony DesPlaines, the creative director, will pick the right music to play during the game to match a given theme or time in the game or play off an opposing player's name. DesPlaines also oversees elements of the TinCaps' website and social media.

* DesPlaines as the graphic designer is responsible for all of the TinCaps' printed materials, including the pocket and magnet schedules and gameday playbills.

* Programs are put together prior to the start of each homestand, with a deadline for ads of two weeks prior to the printing.

* At the end of September and October, group sales representative Austin Allen, no relation to the TinCaps' catcher of the same name, starts renewing clients. Jared Parcell is the director of group sales but also reads all of the public address announcements during games.

* Many aspects of the on-field events are unscripted, team officials say. David Lorenz offers sponsorship opportunities to companies like French Lick Resort, which sponors the on-field, in-game "higher or lower" game.

* The TinCaps' players get to pick which song is played before their at-bats but are gently reminded of Midwestern sensibilities, and the team retains veto power. Sometimes players are asked to provide four or five options. If there are clean and explicit versions of a song, the clean version is the one that gets used.

* So, all in all, what's a gameday like? "It's a little P.T. Barnum," Nutter said. "It's a little craziness. Every day is different. I'm not implying other sports, which I'm a fan of, are the same. But it's untimed. Just different variables that you can't control. No two days or games are the same."