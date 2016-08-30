Notebook: Baker becoming king of clutch for TinCaps

That walk-off, three-run double by Chris Baker in the 10th inning Thursday night? Not his first rodeo.

The TinCaps' shortstop also won a game Aug. 20 with a walk-off home run, and his experience as an All-Pac-12 hitter at Washington appears to be allowing him to control his emotions late in games when Fort Wayne is in need of a run, or runs.

"Obviously, a good year in college" said Baker, who was drafted by the San Diego Padres in June. "It was a great experience to get drafted and make my way out to this awesome place. I wouldn't say (hitting) is too different in pro ball than in the Pac-12. The approach changes a little bit, but at the end of the day it's still baseball. Just focus on hitting the ball hard, and good things happen."

Baker is batting .267 and has driven in eight runs since being promoted from short-season Tri-City in mid-August.

"If they're going to make mistakes in the heart of the plate, I'd like to think I'm going to hit those," he said. "I'm a line-drive hitter."

Thursday's 5-4 win over Great Lakes came on a shot down the first-base line. Baker went the opposite way against right-hander Tony Gonsolin (0-2).

"I just try and get on base and do my thing," Baker said.

He's done a little more than that and been a solid defender, to boot.

"Looks like a shortstop," TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras said. "Moves like a shortstop."

McKinstry update: Former North Side standout Zach McKinstry batted second in the lineup and played second base Thursday. He finished 0 for 5, which dropped his average to .248. North Side fans have one more chance to cheer him on at Parkview Field in the series finale Friday.

Milestone approaching: Fort Wayne's franchise record for regular-season attendance is 406,715 — set in 2014. This year's mark is 406,104 with one home game remaining, so the record will fall Friday.