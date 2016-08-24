August 26, 2016 11:35 PM
Notebook: Greene getting back on feet after concussion
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
When Marcus Greene Jr. was struck in the mask by a foul ball, and later diagnosed with a concussion, the TinCaps were extra concerned.
A concussion at any time is bad enough and brings an unpredictable timetable for recovery. But for a player with multiple concussions, there is a fear about the cumulative effect. Fortunately for Greene, who hit the disabled list Aug. 12 and was just activated Wednesday, everything seems to be pretty much back to normal.
"I mean, when it happened, for the next couple days I kind of didn't feel like myself," said Greene, who serves as Fort Wayne's backup catcher. "But since I've been back now, three games, I'm back in the zone. You have to go compete. That's what it comes down to."
Greene did more than compete Friday night against West Michigan, finishing 2 for 3 with a walk-off solo home run and a walk. There is considerable power in his swing, as evidenced on a July road trip to Wisconsin and Beloit where he hit three homers and drove in nine.
"Just not chasing bad pitches (is the key)," Greene said. "Just see pitches up in the zone that I can handle, not go out of my zone just to make the pitchers throw better. As soon as I get my pitch, I try to get my timing down early and from there just stay on it, not try to do too much."
TGIF: Throw this in the category of useless, but still interesting, information. The TinCaps now have an 11-10 record in games played on a Friday. It is the only day of the week in which they are above .500.
Up next: All-Star Jake Nix takes on West Michigan's Spenser Watkins on Saturday night in the second game of the four-game series. The postgame entertainment will be QuickChange, the popular traveling act in which a man and woman somehow change their clothes in the blink of an eye.