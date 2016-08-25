Notebook: Preller impressed by 'first-class' Parkview Field

A.J. Preller, the general manager of the San Diego Padres, the TinCaps' parent club, wrapped up a quick two-day visit to Fort Wayne on Saturday night, his first since San Diego hired him in August of 2014.

His biggest takeaway? Just how nice a stadium Parkview Field is.

"Probably the first thing that jumps out is just the facility," Preller said. "I mean, I think it's really for any facility, be it minor league or major league, it's really first-class. It's a great-looking ballpark. I think for some of our players to get their first taste of full-season baseball and be in a ballpark and a facility like this in Fort Wayne is a pretty special deal."

Preller said the second thing that jumped out at him was the TinCaps' fan base. They're averaging a paid attendance of more than 6,000 a game and drew 7,781 for Saturday's 15-4 win over West Michigan.

"To look out and see a fan base as passionate as they are about baseball, as passionate as they are about this team, and just the support they have, you really can't ask for anything more from a development standpoint from a big league team," Preller said.

Friendly competition: One thing to monitor in the TinCaps' final eight games, besides their very remote shot of reaching the Midwest League playoffs, is the chase for the team RBI lead. Carlos Belen drove in three Saturday night in the blowout win over West Michigan and is at 64. Austin Allen also drove in three and has 60. First baseman Brad Zunica is in between with 61.

Up next: Emmanuel Ramirez takes on the Whitecaps' Eudis Idrogo as the TinCaps look to improve to 3-0 in the four-game set. Note that the Sunday game is scheduled to begin at 3:05 p.m.