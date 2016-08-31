Notebook: TinCaps' Austin Allen headed to Double-A

After Friday night's 5-4, 10-inning home loss to Great Lakes, TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras informed catcher Austin Allen that he was being promoted from low-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio.

The TinCaps' best hitter all year, Allen departs with three games remaining in the season, all on the road at Bowling Green. He went 0 for 3 with two walks in Fort Wayne's home finale and is hitting .320 with seven home runs and 61 RBI.

"Austin, I've had him since he started pro ball last year," Contreras said. "It's good to give one of the players you've had for a long time news like that. It's always rewarding."

With Triple-A El Paso reaching the postseason, unlike the San Diego Padres' other affiliates, the Padres moved Double-A catcher Rocky Gale up to El Paso, which created room for Allen.

"It's a good chance for Austin to begin to get a taste of what the upper levels are about," Contreras said. "He's had a tremendous year. Very deserving of a chance to get up there and play these last three days at Double-A. He's going up there to play. He'll fly out tomorrow and see what Double-A's all about."

McKinstry update: Former North Side standout Zach McKinstry, an infielder for Great Lakes, batted eighth in the lineup and played third base Friday. He finished 2 for 3 with two walks, which raised his average to .258. As McKinstry left the field, he waved to TinCaps president Mike Nutter and embraced TinCaps infielder Tyler Selesky, a friend.

Lucchesi debut: Left-hander Joey Lucchesi made his TinCap debut on Friday. Chosen by the Padres in the fourth round of the June amateur draft, Lucchesi worked around four hits to pitch two shutout innings.