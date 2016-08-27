Padres pleased with Josh VanMeter's progress

Not many fans, if any, recognized Mark Conner watching Monday night's game between the TinCaps and West Michigan at Parkview Field from the section directly behind the plate.

But Conner, the San Diego Padres' scouting director, is a noteworthy figure because he played a pivotal role in Norwell graduate Josh VanMeter getting a chance to play for the TinCaps. Conner was San Diego's area scout for nothern Indiana leading into the Padres' decision to select the infielder in the fifth round of the 2013 amateur draft.

VanMeter entered Monday with just 17 hits in 89 at-bats since being promoted to Double-A San Antonio on July 29. But at high-A Lake Elsinore, the 21-year-old was a California League All-Star and drove in 51 runs in 95 games. He hit .267 with 12 home runs at Lake Elsinore, which prompted Conner to reflect on how much "fun" he's had watching VanMeter's development.

"It's been really fun to watch Josh's development, honestly," Conner said. "In high school, he was a very advanced hitter, very advanced approach to the plate. He had good pitch recognition, good control of the zone and bat-to-ball skills."

VanMeter drove in 39 runs and hit .254 with three homers in 116 games at low-A Fort Wayne in 2014. Then, back with the TinCaps in 2015, he only played in 25 games because of a leg injury. But Conner thinks that was a blessing in disguise.

"He ends up getting hurt," Conner said. "Probably one of the best things for his development because he was able to get a lot stronger. Being a multisport athlete in high school, he never lifted. It wasn't like he had time to work on the strength portion of his game. So when he got hurt, it actually allowed him to really develop his body a little bit quicker.

"Because he couldn't do anything with the lower half, a lot of the core (was improved), so the power that he showed in Lake Elsinore was really good to see. He's got it in there. He's never going to be a big pure power hitter but has enough in there that you're going to have to respect him, and he can leave the yard if you do make mistakes to him."

Conner pointed out how attached he's become to following VanMeter's journey.

"He's such a great young man," Conner said. "You root for him all the time."