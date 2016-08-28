Quantrill felt good enough to pitch more

Cal Quantrill, who made his TinCaps debut in a 6-4 victory over Great Lakes tonight at Parkview Field, only got to throw 61 pitches and work three innings.

While the first-round pick of the San Diego Padres said he doesn’t know if he’ll be back in Fort Wayne next year – conventional wisdom suggest he will – he said he could have worked more innings than he did against the Great Lakes Loons.

“I’m 100 percent now. I feel like I could be going deep into games. The only reason we’re not is because I’m not going to be in the big leagues this year, so let’s just do it right and make sure my surgery is completely done and in the past. But … there are no pitches I can’t throw and everything feels really good,” said Quantrill, who had Tommy John surgery in 2015.

He gave up two runs and four hits, striking out two and walking three.

“Obviously, it wasn’t my best one. I really felt a little bit off my game. Nothing hurt, I just didn’t have the simple, easy (mentality) I did in Tri-City. That’s all right, you won’t have a perfect game every night,” said Quantrill, who had pitched in both the Arizona Rookie League and with short-season Tri-City, going 0-4 with a 3.34 earned-run average, 44 strikeouts and 4 walks over 32 1/3 innings.

As for former North Side player Zach McKinstry, it was a successful night at second base. He was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a walk.

“It was pretty cool. The nerves went away pretty quickly after the first pitch. Then, it was like any other game. I just went in there and tried to get good at-bats and I thought I had pretty good ones,” said McKinstry, whose father, Alex, used to coach at North Side and is an usher at Parkview Field.

In fact, his father worked the game tonight.

A video interview with McKinstry is above.

