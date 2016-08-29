TinCaps, Padres extend affiliation through 2018

The TinCaps announced Thursday that they have extended their affiliation with the San Diego Padres through 2018. The teams' player development contract was set to expire at the end of this season, which has five games remaining for Fort Wayne.

“We’re truly thrilled to extend our partnership with the Padres,” TinCaps president Mike Nutter said in a statement issued by the team. “In a lot of ways, we feel closer than ever to the great folks in San Diego, and this relationship has been mutually beneficial to both of us.”

Fort Wayne became the Padres' low-A affiliate in 1999 and has remained so ever since. Going to 20 years with the extension, it will be San Diego's longest-ever relationship with a minor league franchise.

“We are extremely fortunate to have such a special environment as the city of Fort Wayne and Parkview Field for our players’ first exposure to a full season of professional baseball,” Padres director of player development Sam Geaney said in a statement. “The city of Fort Wayne and the TinCaps organization are the best in the Midwest League.”

Among the 16 Midwest League teams, only West Michigan has a longer-tenured affiliation. Theirs is with the Detroit Tigers.

“We’ve built and cultivated such a great relationship with the Padres, and it’s a really exciting time for both of our futures together,” Nutter said.