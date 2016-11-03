February 08, 2017 9:06 PM
TinCaps' ticket sales begin Feb. 15
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
TinCaps' ticket sales begin Feb. 15
Single-game TinCaps tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 8 a.m. on Feb. 15, the team announced Wednesday. Season-ticket packages and group sales are already being sold.
Purchases can be made in person at Parkview Field, online at TinCapsTickets.com or by calling 260-482-6400.
"We can't wait for Opening Day to get here," TinCaps president Mike Nutter said in a statement issued by the team. "For as special as the first eight seasons of TinCaps baseball at Parkview Field have been, I really think 2017 can be even better. We're certainly still motivated every day to make the fan experience here the best it can possibly be. And of course, it's only possible because of the great support of our fans, sponsors, local media and other partners around the region."
The TinCaps are offering a free breakfast buffet on Feb. 15 from 8-10 a.m. for fans who purchase tickets in person in that time.