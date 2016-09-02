 Skip to main content

September 27, 2016 7:08 PM

TinCaps are Midwest League nominee for franchise award

CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette

The TinCaps are the Midwest League's nominee for the John H. Johnson President’s Award, given annually to a minor league franchise "that has demonstrated franchise stability and significant contributions to its community, league and the baseball industry."

The award is one of five Minor League Baseball Post-Season Awards. Each league has a nominee for each of the five awards, with winners announced in December at the winter meetings.

