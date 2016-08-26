August 28, 2016 6:48 PM
TinCaps eliminated from playoff contention
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
More Full Count
- TinCaps eliminated from playoff contention August 28, 2016 6:48 PM
- Game 133: TinCaps (60-72) vs. West Michigan (66-61) August 28, 2016 2:58 PM
- TinCaps crush with GM in town August 28, 2016 1:02 AM
- Another day at the park August 28, 2016 1:01 AM
- Notebook: Preller impressed by 'first-class' Parkview Field August 27, 2016 11:40 PM
- TinCaps vs West Michigan Whitecaps August 27, 2016 10:49 PM
- TinCaps set season highs for runs, hits, blast Whitecaps August 27, 2016 10:36 PM
- Game 132: TinCaps (59-72) vs. West Michigan (66-60) August 27, 2016 6:53 PM
- Backup catcher hero for TinCaps August 27, 2016 1:01 AM
- Notebook: Greene getting back on feet after concussion August 26, 2016 11:35 PM
- Greene's homer gives TinCaps win over Whitecaps August 26, 2016 10:17 PM
- Game 131: TinCaps (58-72) vs. West Michigan (66-59) August 26, 2016 6:51 PM
The TinCaps' streak of seven consecutive playoff appearances, longest in the Midwest League, is over.
Sunday's 7-3 loss to West Michigan at Parkview Field, combined with Great Lakes' win over South Bend, eliminated Fort Wayne from the Eastern Division wild-card race with seven games remaining.
Leadoff batter Kodie Tidwell came up in the bottom of the eighth inning with the bases loaded and Fort Wayne down 5-3 but struck out swinging against Mark Ecker for the third out. That proved to be the TinCaps' last chance to salvage the game as Elvin Liriano allowed a two-run single to Brett Pirtle in the top of the ninth that essentially put it out of reach.
A day after setting season highs for runs (15) and hits (20), Fort Wayne (60-73, 24-39 second half) didn't quite have enough offense. All-Star catcher Austin Allen went 3 for 4 with a sacrifice fly, and Peter Van Gansen went 2 for 3 with an RBI single and a walk but the TinCaps stranded 10 runners and had one thrown out at the plate.
Whitecaps starter Eudis Idrogo threw a run-scoring wild pitch but ended up going five innings and limiting the damage to three runs on five hits. The left-hander had five strikeouts.
Emmanuel Ramirez lasted six innings and allowed four runs on eight hits. In the second, Cam Gibson hit an RBI double and Franklin Navarro an RBI single to put the Whitecaps up 2-0. In the third, Jose Azocar hit a two-run triple to give West Michigan a 4-2 lead.
Will Stillman followed Ramirez and gave up six hits in 2 1/3 innings. Leo Laffita got Stillman for an eighth-inning RBI single that made it 5-3.
The TinCaps and Whitecaps (67-61, 28-33) finish their four-game set Monday night with Fort Wayne going for a series win.