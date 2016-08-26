TinCaps eliminated from playoff contention

The TinCaps' streak of seven consecutive playoff appearances, longest in the Midwest League, is over.

Sunday's 7-3 loss to West Michigan at Parkview Field, combined with Great Lakes' win over South Bend, eliminated Fort Wayne from the Eastern Division wild-card race with seven games remaining.

Leadoff batter Kodie Tidwell came up in the bottom of the eighth inning with the bases loaded and Fort Wayne down 5-3 but struck out swinging against Mark Ecker for the third out. That proved to be the TinCaps' last chance to salvage the game as Elvin Liriano allowed a two-run single to Brett Pirtle in the top of the ninth that essentially put it out of reach.

A day after setting season highs for runs (15) and hits (20), Fort Wayne (60-73, 24-39 second half) didn't quite have enough offense. All-Star catcher Austin Allen went 3 for 4 with a sacrifice fly, and Peter Van Gansen went 2 for 3 with an RBI single and a walk but the TinCaps stranded 10 runners and had one thrown out at the plate.

Whitecaps starter Eudis Idrogo threw a run-scoring wild pitch but ended up going five innings and limiting the damage to three runs on five hits. The left-hander had five strikeouts.

Emmanuel Ramirez lasted six innings and allowed four runs on eight hits. In the second, Cam Gibson hit an RBI double and Franklin Navarro an RBI single to put the Whitecaps up 2-0. In the third, Jose Azocar hit a two-run triple to give West Michigan a 4-2 lead.

Will Stillman followed Ramirez and gave up six hits in 2 1/3 innings. Leo Laffita got Stillman for an eighth-inning RBI single that made it 5-3.

The TinCaps and Whitecaps (67-61, 28-33) finish their four-game set Monday night with Fort Wayne going for a series win.