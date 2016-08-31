TinCaps fall in 10th inning of home finale

The TinCaps' final home game of the season went down to the wire, as so many of them have this year.

Great Lakes had the answer this time, as Brendon Davis' RBI single broke a 3-3 tie in the 10th inning, and the Loons went on to a 5-4 victory Friday night before an announced attendance of 7,597 at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne (62-75, 26-41 second half) took two out of three from Great Lakes (62-74, 33-33), and, eliminated from the Midwest League playoff picture, the TinCaps open a three-game, season-ending series at Bowling Green on Saturday night.

The TinCaps finished 37-33 in their 70 home games.

Against David Bednar, former North Side standout Zach McKinstry hit a leadoff single in the 10th. Saige Jenco singled with one out, and Davis lined the game-winning hit to left field. Omar Estevez followed with an RBI single for an insurance run.

Parkview Field's season attendance total of 413,701 set a new franchise record; Fort Wayne had drawn 411,028 in 2014, a year that included two playoff games.

TinCaps starter Jake Nix went 4 2/3 innings. The scoring against Nix consisted of him throwing a run-scoring wild pitch in the second and Jake Henson hitting an RBI single in the fourth. Nix gave up five hits and had 10 strikeouts. After he was removed in the fifth, Aaron Cressley came on and allowed an RBI double by Logan Landon that gave Great Lakes a 3-1 edge.

The TinCaps scored in the fourth on Alan Garcia's RBI double, in the fifth on Chris Baker's two-run home run and in the 10th on a run-scoring passed ball.