TinCaps fall in 11th inning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- Jake Cronenworth hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Bowling Green Hot Rods defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 6-5 late Sunday.

Peter Maris scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Carlos Belen hit an RBI single, bringing home Kodie Tidwell in the first inning to give the TinCaps a 1-0 lead. The Hot Rods came back to take a 3-1 lead in the third inning when Brett Sullivan hit a three-run double.

Fort Wayne regained the lead 5-3 after it scored four runs in the seventh inning on a grand slam by Belen.

Bowling Green tied the game 5-5 in the seventh when David Olmedo-Barrera hit a two-run double.

Cronenworth singled three times, scoring two runs in the win.

Elias Torres (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Elvin Liriano (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the TinCaps did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Belen homered and singled, driving home five runs for the TinCaps. Taylor Kohlwey singled twice, also stealing a base.