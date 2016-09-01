September 05, 2016 5:03 PM
TinCaps fall in finale
Staff, news services
BOWLING GREEN, Ky – Jake Cronenworth, Kewby Meyer and Manny Sanchez each had three hits, as the Bowling Green Hot Rods beat the TinCaps 13-2 on Monday in a regular-season finale.
Shortstop Chris Baker and center fielder Taylor Kohlwey each drove in a run for Fort Wayne (26-44, 62-78) in the seventh and ninth innings. Peter Van Gansen singled three times for the TinCaps.
The Hot Rods (47-23, 84-55) built a 13-0 lead with eight runs in the second inning – powered in part by a pair of three-run homers – plus two more in the third and three in the fourth.
Cal Quantrill (0-1) started for the TinCaps, while Roel Ramirez (W, 7-8) went a season-long 6 1/3 innings for the Hot Rods, who ended their season with a franchise record for wins.
Bowling Green batted around in the second inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs, including three-run home runs by Landon Cray and Meyer.
Meyer homered, doubled and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.