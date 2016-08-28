August 30, 2016 2:09 PM
TinCaps get Quantrill as Dorminy hits DL
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
Thomas Dorminy was placed on the disabled list Tuesday, and his replacement will give the TinCaps a sneak preview of their 2017 team.
Cal Quantrill, selected by the San Diego Padres with the No. 8 overall pick of this summer's amateur draft, was promoted from short-season Tri-City and announced as the starting pitcher for Fort Wayne's Wednesday home game against Great Lakes.
Quantrill is 0-4 with a 3.34 ERA in 10 starts. He has a 44-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He pitched at Stanford but underwent surgery for a torn ligament in his right elbow in March 2015 that ended his Cardinal career. Quantrill's father is former big league setup man Paul Quantrill.
The TinCaps have been eliminated from contention for the Midwest League playoffs with six games remaining. The three-game series with Great Lakes is their final series at Parkview Field. Fort Wayne ends the season with three games at Bowling Green.