TinCaps pitchers struggle in loss to West Michigan

Two of the TinCaps’ top pitching prospects got vastly different results Monday night.

Logan Allen, in his second start since being taken off the disabled list, performed well, while Austin Smith struggled in a 10-2 defeat to West Michigan at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps (60-74, 24-40 second half) settled for a split of the four-game series and are off Tuesday before starting their final six games of the season.

Allen, operating on a pitch count, went 3 2/3 innings and gave up just one run on one hit, which was a solo home run by Will Allen (no relation) in the top of the second inning.

Fort Wayne activated the left-handed Allen Wednesday and started him that night at Great Lakes. He went 3 2/3 innings there and gave up just one run on four hits to begin his comeback from bone spurs.

Austin Smith also pitched in that game Wednesday. But his tandem outing with Allen didn’t go as well on Monday.

Elvin Liriano got the final out of the fourth to keep it 1-0. Smith then entered in the fifth and went 1/3 of an inning. The Whitecaps got five earned runs on five hits against Smith, a 20-year-old righty rated the No. 27 prospect in the San Diego Padres’ farm system.

An error by third baseman Carlos Belen, one of two he made in the game and one of the TinCaps’ four in all, was pivotal in setting up the inning.

Will Allen, the Whitecaps’ cleanup hitter, finished 2 for 4 with his fifth homer, an RBI single and two walks. West Michigan’s Jose Azocar went 3 for 5 with two RBI singles, and Arvicent Perez was 3 for 6 with a pair of RBI doubles.

West Michigan (68-61, 29-33) is headed to the Midwest League playoffs and finished 11-11 against the TinCaps, who were eliminated Sunday from the Eastern Division wild-card race. It snapped Fort Wayne’s streak of consecutive playoff appearances (seven).

Down 8-0 in the sixth, the TinCaps scored twice. Tyler Selesky hit an RBI single and Alan Garcia an RBI groundout.