TinCaps set season highs for runs, hits, blast Whitecaps

A slumbering TinCaps offense suddenly woke up Saturday night and looked every bit the part of a sleeping giant.

With a season-high 20 hits, a six-run fourth inning and a five-run fifth, Fort Wayne set a season high for runs in a 15-4 laugher over West Michigan before an announced crowd of 7,781 at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps (60-72, 24-38 second-half) retain faint hope of reaching the Midwest League playoffs with eight games left. They trail Great Lakes, which also won Saturday, by seven and a half games in the Eastern Division wild-card race.

The Whitecaps (66-61, 27-33) lost the series opener Friday night on Marcus Greene Jr.'s walk-off homer in the ninth, then got buried Saturday under an avalanche of offense from a team that hadn't been producing much.

The TinCaps broke out of a 4-11 slump in which they had scored only 19 runs, an average of 1.3 per game in that stretch.

Shortstop Chris Baker led the way by finishing 3 for 5 with a solo homer, an RBI triple, an RBI single and a walk. Austin Allen went 3 for 5 with a two-run single and an RBI double. Carlos Belen went 2 for 5 with an RBI single and a two-run double. And Jose Carlos Urena finished 2 for 5 with a two-run homer and an RBI single.

All that offense was more than All-Star Jake Nix (3-7) needed. In six innings, he gave up just one run on three hits.

Evan Miller, who pitched for the Mastodons this spring as they reached the Summit League Championship Series, made his debut for the TinCaps with two shutout innings in relief of Nix. He got applause from a few IPFW folks in the stands, walked one and struck out two.

The TinCaps got a pair of gift runs, one on a wild pitch and one on a passed ball, but earned their staggering run total by going 10 for 15 with runners in scoring position.