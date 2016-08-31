September 03, 2016 11:10 PM
TinCaps shut out for 17th time
STAFF, NEWS SERVICES
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- The TinCaps were shut out for the 17th time this season as Blake Bivens gave up just two hits over six innings as Bowling Green defeated the TinCaps 7-0 on Saturday.
Kewby Meyer homered and had two hits to lead the Hot Rods offense.
Bivens (8-4) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three.
Bowling Green started the scoring in the second inning when Meyer hit a solo home run.
The Hot Rods later added runs in four additional innings to finish off the shutout.
Emmanuel Ramirez (2-3) went five innings, giving up five runs and seven hits. He also struck out five and walked two.
The Hot Rods' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.
Notes: The TinCaps made some roster moves before Saturday night's game: catcher Miguel Del Castillo transferred from Triple-A El Paso to Fort Wayne; catcher Austin Allen transferred from Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio; right-handed pitcher Evan Miller transferred from the Arizona League to Fort Wayne; Right-handed pitcher Will Stillman transferred from AZL to Fort Wayne; Left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer transferred from Fort Wayne to AZL; Left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi transferred from Fort Wayne to AZL