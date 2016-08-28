August 31, 2016 4:56 PM
Yet another prospect for TinCaps
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Full Count
- Money not a minor issue August 31, 2016 1:03 AM
- TinCaps get Quantrill as Dorminy hits DL August 30, 2016 2:09 PM
- Padres pleased with Josh VanMeter's progress August 30, 2016 2:10 AM
- Prospect struggles in relief August 30, 2016 1:03 AM
- TinCaps pitchers struggle in loss to West Michigan August 29, 2016 10:38 PM
- TinCaps vs West Michigan Whitecaps August 29, 2016 9:30 PM
- Game 134: TinCaps (60-73) vs. West Michigan (67-61) August 29, 2016 7:42 PM
- No playoffs for TinCaps August 29, 2016 1:03 AM
- Miller felt butterflies upon joining TinCaps August 28, 2016 10:49 PM
- TinCaps eliminated from playoff contention August 28, 2016 6:48 PM
- Game 133: TinCaps (60-72) vs. West Michigan (66-61) August 28, 2016 2:58 PM
- TinCaps crush with GM in town August 28, 2016 1:02 AM
When the TinCaps play host to the Great Lakes Loons tonight at Parkview Field, it will be our first look at Cal Quantrill, the eight overall pick in this year’s MLB draft out of Stanford.
No one can ever claim the TinCaps haven’t gotten good prospects from the San Diego Padres.
Quantrill is the 29th first round or supplemental first round pick the Padres have sent to Fort Wayne. That includes each of the last 12, such as Trea Turner, Hunter Renfroe, Zach Eflin, Travis Jankowski, Cory Spangenberg and Jace Peterson.
Quantrill will be the 59th player used by the TinCaps this season. The franchise record coming into this year was 54.
jcohn@jg.net