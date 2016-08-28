Yet another prospect for TinCaps

When the TinCaps play host to the Great Lakes Loons tonight at Parkview Field, it will be our first look at Cal Quantrill, the eight overall pick in this year’s MLB draft out of Stanford.

No one can ever claim the TinCaps haven’t gotten good prospects from the San Diego Padres.

Quantrill is the 29th first round or supplemental first round pick the Padres have sent to Fort Wayne. That includes each of the last 12, such as Trea Turner, Hunter Renfroe, Zach Eflin, Travis Jankowski, Cory Spangenberg and Jace Peterson.

Quantrill will be the 59th player used by the TinCaps this season. The franchise record coming into this year was 54.

