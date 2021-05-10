ECHL misfires in punishing Komets' owners

If the ECHL was looking for a fair punishment for the Komets today, it didn’t find it.

Forgetting for a moment about the forfeited May 2 game, the Indy Fuel will wind up physically playing 68 games with half (34) at home. The Komets, meanwhile, will actually play 50 games with less than half (24) at Memorial Coliseum.

Because the Fuel has had other cancelations because of COVID-19 protocols and bad ice, there wasn’t going to be a solution that made the math equitable. However, taking a Saturday home game May 29 away from Fort Wayne and giving it to Indy to replace a lost Tuesday game should have been more than adequate, both financially and in the standings.

Adding a forfeiture into the mix – and helping an Indy team that desperately needs the points – seems unnecessary. I get it, there’s pain and suffering for fans who couldn’t go to the game and arena workers' schedules were upended, etc., about as much as when the Fuel had to turn away fans because of bad ice this season.

More alarming is who’s getting punished: the Komets’ owners, who were already losing money by deciding to play this season amid a pandemic, when I’m not convinced there was anything they could have done about this situation.

We can argue the COVID-19 protocols and we should because they’re clearly sort of ridiculous if a positive test for a player on May 2 didn’t trigger an automatic suspension of a game less two days later between the same two teams in the same building. It’s great no one else has tested positive since, but what if it had gone the other way?

In that sense, I totally understand why the players would have not wanted to get on a bus to Indy on May 2. But they’re part of a union, the Professional Hockey Players Association, and that union has a collective bargaining agreement with the league that includes agreed upon COVID-19 regulations.

There’s a huge disconnect on who’s getting punished here. To simplify: The players didn’t like the rules that made them play, even if the players helped design those rules (via their union), so the players opted not to play and their employers got punished for it through the loss of a home game. (Note: Shawn Szydlowski said the players hadn’t definitively said they wouldn’t play when the game was postponed the afternoon of May 2.)

I don’t know exactly how this could have been prevented from the standpoint of the Komets’ owners. You can’t physically make them get on a bus and, if they won’t, you cannot find an entirely new lineup in one day. What I do know is this, Pandora’s Box has been opened. What happens when the players decide they don’t want to travel during inclement weather? Or what if they don’t like the referee? We can blame this on COVID-19 – and that’s convenient – but a precedent has been set that’s a bit dangerous: Players can decide they’ll ignore the collective bargaining agreement and the owners have no recourse, in fact, they’ll get punished.

The solution may have been this: The ECHL has a discretionary fund and that could have kept both teams whole financially and with no public knowledge.

