Albahrani remembers Komets' Chase

Shane Albahrani, who had been calling the Komets' games when Bob Chase wasn't available over the past few seasons, shared this with me today. Chase died this morning at 90.

"I had listened to Bob hundreds, maybe thousands, of times before I got to call my first game with him in Kalamazoo in 2013. Even though I had listened to him for 30 years, I never really heard him from a broadcasting standpoint sitting next to him. I was catching just little things he would do that I never caught before and I was just amazed.

"His energy was incredible. When doing a playoff series in Cincinnati a few years ago with him after a game I was exhausted, but Bob hopped off the bus and was ready to go out to eat and talk about the game. And all I could think about was going to bed and Bob was ready to call another game.

"After I called my first Komets game solo in Las Vegas, I was so nervous, but Bob put me at complete ease. We talked for a long time before the game and after the game Bob gave me so much praise and was so impressed that if that would have been the last game I ever called I would have been just fine with it.

"Bob was such a great person and supporter of me not just in broadcasting, but even in my personal life. When my dad passed away in July 2015, one of the first people to console me was Bob. Even up until the very end, just a few weeks ago, he expressed how much he wanted to see my daughter Riley ride in one of her equestrian events."