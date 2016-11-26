December 03, 2016 12:37 AM
Aldoff available if K's want him
Aldoff available if K's want him
Former Komets player Rod Aldoff was fired this week by the Norfolk Admirals, after he was 2-11-4 in his first season. There's more of a Fort Wayne connection in that Aldoff had assisted Komets coach Gary Graham in training camps and won a championship last season with Pensacola of the Southern Professional Hockey League, where Graham coached before Fort Wayne.
Now, it wouldn't shock me if Aldoff found his way here since the Komets don't have a behind-the-bench assistant coach, if they wanted more help for Graham. But that might also be stepping on the toes of Jamie Schaafsma, the player/assistant who took that role after Konstantin Shafranov's late-summer departure, so I wouldn't hold your breath that it would happen.
Aldoff, by the way, was replaced by Robbie Ftorek, a former NHL coach. He didn't fare much better Friday, with Norfolk losing at home, 4-1 to Reading (11-8-2).
