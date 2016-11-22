Amazing video tribute, more

Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Mike Embach, right, and his Komets teammates watch the video screen as a video memorializing the late Bob Chase before the start of the annual Thanksgiving game at Memorial Coliseum on Thursday. Chase, voice of the Fort Wayne Komets for 60 years, passed away in the early-morning hours Thursday.
A spotlight shines on the banner hanging in the rafters for the late Bob Chase during a memorial for the 60-year voice of the Komets, before the start of the annual Thanksgiving game at Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.
Komets fans give an emotional standing ovation as the watch a video, memorializing the late Bob Chase before the start of the annual Thanksgiving game at Memorial Coliseum. on Thursday. Chase, the voice of the Fort Wayne Komets for 60 years, passed away in the early-morning hours Thursday.
Shawn Szydlowski bows his head for a moment of silence for the late Bob Chase before the start of the annual Thanksgiving game at Memorial Coliseum on Thursday. Chase, the voice of the Fort Wayne Komets for 60 years, passed away in the early-morning hours Thursday.
Dave Wallenstein, center, and Maggie Wallenstein stop to look at a banner of Dave's father, the Late Bob Chase, as they head into Memorial Coliseum for the annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday. Wallenstein said his father, the voice of the Fort Wayne Komets for 60 years, passed away peacefully in the early-morning hours Thursday.
Komets players, coaches and fans watch a video memorial for the late Bob Chase on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.
Komets fans Justin and Ashley Sarrazin post a sign in remembrance of the Late Bob Chase as they wait for the start of the annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday. Chase, voice of the Fort Wayne Komets for 60 years, passed away in the early-morning hours Thursday.
Carolyn Sickmiller, left, and Mike Forbing stop to look at a banner of the Late Bob Chase as they head into Memorial Coliseum for the annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday. Chase, voice of the Fort Wayne Komets for 60 years, passed away in the early-morning hours Thursday.
Komets players, coaches and fans bow their heads for a moment of silence for the late Bob Chase before the start of the annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday. Chase, the voice of the Fort Wayne Komets for 60 years, passed away in the early-morning hours Thursday.
November 24, 2016 8:42 PM
Amazing video tribute, more
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Here is the scoreboard tribute the Komets played before tonight's game at Memorial Coliseum. It's awesome. There wasn't a dry eye in the house. Also, Chad Ryan has some terrific photos.
I'm told that during the second intermission of the Friday 1 p.m. NHL game, Mike Emrick will have a tribute to Chase, his mentor.