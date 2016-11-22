Amazing video tribute, more



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Mike Embach, right, and his Komets teammates watch the video screen as a video memorializing the late Bob Chase before the start of the annual Thanksgiving game at Memorial Coliseum on Thursday. Chase, voice of the Fort Wayne Komets for 60 years, passed away in the early-morning hours Thursday.



A spotlight shines on the banner hanging in the rafters for the late Bob Chase during a memorial for the 60-year voice of the Komets, before the start of the annual Thanksgiving game at Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.



Komets fans give an emotional standing ovation as the watch a video, memorializing the late Bob Chase before the start of the annual Thanksgiving game at Memorial Coliseum. on Thursday.



Shawn Szydlowski bows his head for a moment of silence for the late Bob Chase before the start of the annual Thanksgiving game at Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.



Dave Wallenstein, center, and Maggie Wallenstein stop to look at a banner of Dave's father, the Late Bob Chase, as they head into Memorial Coliseum for the annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday. Wallenstein said his father, the voice of the Fort Wayne Komets for 60 years, passed away peacefully in the early-morning hours Thursday.



Komets players, coaches and fans watch a video memorial for the late Bob Chase on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.



Komets fans Justin and Ashley Sarrazin post a sign in remembrance of the Late Bob Chase as they wait for the start of the annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday.



Carolyn Sickmiller, left, and Mike Forbing stop to look at a banner of the Late Bob Chase as they head into Memorial Coliseum for the annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday.