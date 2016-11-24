Another poor game as Komets fall to Mallards

For the first time this season, the Komets have lost back-to-back games in regulation time. And for the first time this season, they’ve lost to the Quad City Mallards.

Michael Parks had a goal and an assist to lead the Mallards to a 6-2 victory tonight at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets (9-5-2) had won the previous three meetings this season with the Mallards (10-6-1), a Central Division rival.

The Komets had nowhere to go but up after their dreadful 7-1 loss Friday night at Toledo, Ohio, in which they gave up four power-play goals and a short-handed goal, so a scoreless first period tonight was a positive.

Things continued to look better in the second period, when forward Kyle Thomas got to a loose puck, spun and scored from 20 feet out for a 1-0 lead at 2:08.

But it was short-lived.

The momentum swung in the Mallards’ favor when their goalie, C.J. Motte, sprawled to stop a Garrett Thompson shot at the end of a breakaway at 3:48.

The Mallards tied it at 1 at 4:20 when defenseman Andrew Panzarella netted a shot from just inside the blue line.

Quad City defenseman Kevin Gibson made it 2-1 by finishing a 3-on-3 rush with a shot from 38 feet out. The Mallards then got late-period goals 37 seconds apart from Chris Francis and Michael Parks to go up 4-1.

Fort Wayne goaltender Eric Hartzell stopped only 18 of the first 22 shots, a night after he stopped only 19 of 24 and was replaced by Keegan Asmundson for the third period in Toledo.

Despite the three-goal deficit tonight, Fort Wayne coach Gary Graham opted to take a timeout but leave Hartzell in the game.

There was soon a post-whistle fight between Thomas and Gibson, the son of former Major League Baseball player and manager Kirk Gibson.

Fort Wayne’s Mike Embach tried to get his team back into it when he stole the puck and unloaded a shot from point-blank range 2:56 into the third period, but Motte blocked it into the stands. Hartzell had one of his finest saves of the night seconds later, after a turnover in the Fort Wayne zone gave Justin Kovacs a slapshot from 20 feet out.

Fort Wayne’s Cody Sol finally broke through Motte at 4:19, by getting to the rebound of a Gabriel Desjardins shot and putting it into an open net to cut the Quad City lead to 4-2.

Defenseman Frank Schumacher prevented a Mallards goal at 6:10 by diving to sweep a puck off the goal line with his glove, after a shot had trickled underneath Hartzell. But Quad City’s Jack Nevins took advantage of a Fort Wayne line change to score from the left circle at 7:05.

Kovacs added an empty-net goal.

Notes: Shawn Szydlowski’s military jersey sold for $1,029 for a veterans’ charity. Sol’s went for the second highest amount, $1,000. … The referee was Andy Howard. … The Komets played without defenseman Gabriel Beaupre (upper body), defenseman Bobby Shea (appendix), goaltender Pat Nagle (high ankle sprain) and forward Taylor Crunk. … The Mallards lost defenseman Jace Coyle, a former Fort Wayne player, who decided to play in Europe. … Francis played 32 games with the Komets in the Central Hockey League in 2010-11, totaling four goals and 17 points.

jcohn@jg.net