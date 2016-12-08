Bartus getting more work

I wouldn't have ever guessed before the season began that if Pat Nagle were injured that Eric Hartzell would not get most of the work. But that's where we're at right now with the Komets, who are starting Garrett Bartus today against the Orlando Solar Bears.

It will be the fifth time in the last seven games that Bartus is in net. He had 26 saves in the 4-3 victory over the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night.

Don't get me wrong, there's still plenty of confidence in Hartzell, but he's not shaping up yet to be the guy they feel they can ride with every single night.

In short, the Komets are a notch down in net without Nagle, who is still at least a couple of weeks from returning from his high ankle sprain.

