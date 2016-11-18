Boucher remembers Komets' Chase

This is from Nick Boucher, the four-time Cup-winning goalie with the Komets, on the passing of legendary broadcaster Bob Chase at 90.

"Bob Chase was one of the first people with the Komet organization that I met when I came to town in the fall of 2007. I was actually unaware of his story until I was part of the Komet family, but it goes without saying that the story is an extraordinary one; having been the team's broadcaster for all except one year since it's inception in 1952.

"He was an incredibly genuine, kind and humble man that I enjoyed spending time with. It was after a few years into my six-year Komet stint that he and I began to bond on a more personal level; through unlikely common ground – crossword puzzles. I will very much treasure and cherish the many bus trips where Bob and I sat together at the front of the bus and talked about his storied life and experiences, while we penned away at crosswords.

"He had so many amusing and outlandish stories from hockey players, teams, and years gone by. Bob will be truly missed, as we have lost a huge part of the Komet family and tradition. My thoughts are with Murph and the rest of Bob's family."