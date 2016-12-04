More Ice Chips
- Brady Vail returns to the Komets December 14, 2016 12:48 PM
- Komets lose in Kalamazoo December 10, 2016 10:26 PM
- What made the Komets impressive tonight December 09, 2016 11:48 PM
- Komets continue mastery of Wings December 09, 2016 10:56 PM
- My All-Star ballot has K's Thomas December 09, 2016 8:13 PM
- Thorne to return to Komets December 08, 2016 1:47 PM
- Komets shut out Cincinnati December 07, 2016 10:12 PM
- Teenage Komets fan dies December 06, 2016 6:52 PM
- Komets fail to reel in Walleyes December 06, 2016 2:17 PM
- Indy picks up former Komet December 05, 2016 10:42 PM
- Cheek back to AHL December 05, 2016 5:29 PM
- Someone to get called up December 04, 2016 9:22 PM
Forward Brady Vail has returned to the Komets after an 18-game stint with Rochester of the higher-level American Hockey League, where he had one goal and two points.
Vail, 22, began the season with Fort Wayne and totaled two goals and three points in two games.
Vail has 37 goals and 90 points in 136 ECHL games, almost all with Orlando, the Komets' opponent Sunday at Memorial Coliseum. He had 20 goals and 58 points in 70 games last season with the Solar Bears.
To make room for Vail, the Komets released defenseman Frank Schumacher.
The Komets begin a home-and-home series with the Wheeling Nailers on Friday in Wheeling, West Virginia.