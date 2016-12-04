Brady Vail returns to the Komets

Forward Brady Vail has returned to the Komets after an 18-game stint with Rochester of the higher-level American Hockey League, where he had one goal and two points.

Vail, 22, began the season with Fort Wayne and totaled two goals and three points in two games.

Vail has 37 goals and 90 points in 136 ECHL games, almost all with Orlando, the Komets' opponent Sunday at Memorial Coliseum. He had 20 goals and 58 points in 70 games last season with the Solar Bears.

To make room for Vail, the Komets released defenseman Frank Schumacher.

The Komets begin a home-and-home series with the Wheeling Nailers on Friday in Wheeling, West Virginia.