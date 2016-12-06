Changes for K's tonight

After losing 6-5 at Wheeling, West Virginia, on Friday night, it was safe to expect some changes to the Komets' lineup. They squandered a 4-0 second-period lead in that game.

Judging by the transactions report, there will be some alterations for the rematch between the Komets and Nailers tonight at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets have added defenseman/forward Kyle Follmer and forward Mason Baptista to the lineup, and subtracted David Friedmann and Dan Milan. I don't know yet if injuries are involved.

I would also presume Garrett Bartus would start in net for the Komets.

The big thing is nothing new: the Komets let down when they have leads or its late in periods. It's been going on for 15 months. So it's time to evaluate if there's something with their systems and philosophies that need to be altered, or if it's just mental with the players.