Chaulk on Komets' Chase

Longtime Komets captain Colin Chaulk had this to say on the death of Bob Chase, the longtime broadcaster of the Komets.

"Bob Chase is a name that everyone in professional hockey knows," Chaulk said. "From being general manager to play-by-play, Bob has done it all. I'm truly thankful to have been able to work with him. What I miss most about Bob is our chats on the home bench in the Coliseum before Komets home games. It was a calm, quiet place, well before the fans, players, coaches and trainers flooded the area. Great, memorable moments. I can't forget Chaser's classic, 'Here they come' calls on the Komets broadcasts."

