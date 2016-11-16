November 24, 2016 3:43 PM
Chaulk on Komets' Chase
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Chaulk on Komets' Chase
Longtime Komets captain Colin Chaulk had this to say on the death of Bob Chase, the longtime broadcaster of the Komets.
"Bob Chase is a name that everyone in professional hockey knows," Chaulk said. "From being general manager to play-by-play, Bob has done it all. I'm truly thankful to have been able to work with him. What I miss most about Bob is our chats on the home bench in the Coliseum before Komets home games. It was a calm, quiet place, well before the fans, players, coaches and trainers flooded the area. Great, memorable moments. I can't forget Chaser's classic, 'Here they come' calls on the Komets broadcasts."
