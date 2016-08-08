September 21, 2016 9:21 PM
Check out Miller on Thursday
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The All-American Prospects game, which will feature several of the top prospects for next year’s NHL draft, will take place 7 p.m. Thursday in Philadelphia and feature Matt Miller of Leo. If you want to watch the game, it will be on www.fasthockey.com.
