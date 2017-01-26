Cheek returning to Komets

Forward Trevor Cheek has been released from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners and will return to Fort Wayne, the Komets announced today.

Cheek, 24, attended Tucson's training camp and started the season with the Roadrunners. He did not see any action before returning to Fort Wayne on Nov. 1.

Cheek scored five goals and 13 points in 12 games, and was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 6, before his call-up to Tucson. The Vancouver, Washington, native posted three assists and eight penalty minutes in 20 games during his stint with the Roadrunners.

Cheek is expected to be in the lineup when the Komets host Indy Friday night, the team said.