City native, son of ex-Komet up for award

Fort Wayne-native Jackson Leef, the son of former Komets player Ron Leef, is among 26 players that have been nominated for the 16th Joe Concannon Award that recognizes the top American-born player at the Division II or III level in New England. Leef has 14 goals and 31 points in 20 games for Westfield State. Current Komets forward Colin Mulvey won the award while at Norwich University in 2013. This year’s winner will be announced in March.

