Coach's words about Chase

The Journal Gazette
The radio broadcast at Memorial Coliseum glows orange during a public viewing for Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.

Komets player Cody Sol pays his respects to Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, during a public viewng session on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.

An old WOWO microphone stands next to the casket holding the body of Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, during a public viewing session on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.

Hockey fans walk on a path set on the ice at Memorial Coliseum to pay their respects to Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, during a public viewing on Tuesday.

Placed at center ice, Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, rests as friends, family members, past and present Komets players and colleagues attend his public viewing session on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.

The banner hanging in the rafters for Bob Chase is lit by spotlight during a public viewing session for the late Komets radio broadcaster on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.

Komets General Manager and Co-Owner David Franke, center, greets goalies Pat Nagle, left, and Garrett Bartus as they walk out to the public viewing for Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.

Shawn Szydlowski, center left, followed by Trevor Cheek, Will Weber and the rest of the Komets step up to view Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, during a public viewing on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.

Hundreds of signatures filled guestbooks during a public viewing for Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.

Floral displays adorn the area at center ice where the Komets held a public viewing session for Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.

Terry Ficorelli, center, and his wife, Jhett, pay their respects to Bob Chase, during a public viewing for the late Komets radio broadcaster on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum. Ficorelli is the Director of Media Relations for the Indy Fuel and a fellow broadcaster of more than 40 years, who called games opposite Chase in Muskegon and Evansville.

Former Komets players, friend and family members walk through the line during a public viewing session for Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.

Komets coach Gary Graham pays his respects to Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, during a public viewng session on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.
November 29, 2016 8:18 PM
Coach's words about Chase
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Make sure you check out Chad Ryan's amazing photos from the Bob Chase memorial today at Memorial Coliseum. But here is what Komets coach Gary Graham had to say about Chase, 90, who died Thursday after calling 63 seasons of Komets hockey for WOWO:
"We spent countless hours over eight years talking history, politics, religion, world events, family stories and, you guessed it, hockey. I soaked up knowledge from him like a sponge. We roomed together for two years when I was an assistant. After dinner and couple adult beverages, I would pick his brain on all the great coaches that he personally worked with. I wanted to know the strengths weaknesses of former Komets coaches from the man that had seen it all.
"His advice has shaped me in so many ways. We talked all through the summer, too, constantly checking in on each other. His voyages around the country in his motor home visiting his kids intrigued me. I always thought to myself, 'Man this guy is in his eighties driving to Colorado, Alabama, upper peninsula of Michigan with his beautiful wife. How does he do it?'
"He was a great husband, great father and my role model, someone to 'chase' after, knowing you could never be him. Most importantly he believed in me. For someone like myself, who never played professional hockey or even college hockey, I have had a lot of doubters over 15 years of coaching. Bob saw me as a hard worker. He looked past the playing resume and always had my back during the tough times. When I became head coach of the Komets, we had a very average start to the year. People were calling for my job and saying we could have had any head coach out there and we got this local kid. After all, the Fort Wayne Komets' head coach position is the best in all of minor league sports. I was short on confidence but Bob Chase had my back. Bob helped me through that difficult time. We often talked how together we wanted to win another championship, side by side.
"As I continue my coaching career I understand that my path could go in many different directions but what will never change is my encouraging angel over my head now, that has believed in me all along. I love you Bob Chase. Rest in peace."
