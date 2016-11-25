Coach's words about Chase

Make sure you check out Chad Ryan's amazing photos from the Bob Chase memorial today at Memorial Coliseum. But here is what Komets coach Gary Graham had to say about Chase, 90, who died Thursday after calling 63 seasons of Komets hockey for WOWO:

"We spent countless hours over eight years talking history, politics, religion, world events, family stories and, you guessed it, hockey. I soaked up knowledge from him like a sponge. We roomed together for two years when I was an assistant. After dinner and couple adult beverages, I would pick his brain on all the great coaches that he personally worked with. I wanted to know the strengths weaknesses of former Komets coaches from the man that had seen it all.

"His advice has shaped me in so many ways. We talked all through the summer, too, constantly checking in on each other. His voyages around the country in his motor home visiting his kids intrigued me. I always thought to myself, 'Man this guy is in his eighties driving to Colorado, Alabama, upper peninsula of Michigan with his beautiful wife. How does he do it?'

"He was a great husband, great father and my role model, someone to 'chase' after, knowing you could never be him. Most importantly he believed in me. For someone like myself, who never played professional hockey or even college hockey, I have had a lot of doubters over 15 years of coaching. Bob saw me as a hard worker. He looked past the playing resume and always had my back during the tough times. When I became head coach of the Komets, we had a very average start to the year. People were calling for my job and saying we could have had any head coach out there and we got this local kid. After all, the Fort Wayne Komets' head coach position is the best in all of minor league sports. I was short on confidence but Bob Chase had my back. Bob helped me through that difficult time. We often talked how together we wanted to win another championship, side by side.

"As I continue my coaching career I understand that my path could go in many different directions but what will never change is my encouraging angel over my head now, that has believed in me all along. I love you Bob Chase. Rest in peace."

jcohn@jg.net