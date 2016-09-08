 Skip to main content

October 04, 2016 5:27 PM

Could be a timeshare for Komets' Nagle

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

Komets goaltender Pat Nagle likes to play a lot of games. Last season, he was in for 51 regular-season games and 16 playoff games.

But this will be a little bit different.

While Nagle was a mentor to Roman Will and Spencer Martin the last two seasons, and willing to cede some of his playing time, the Komets have signed another top-tier goalie in Eric Hartzell. Hartzell is in American Hockey League training camp with Bridgeport, but if he comes back to Fort Wayne, he'll probably eat into Nagle's playing time this season.

Nagle is OK with that, figuring competition and rest could make the Fort Wayne goaltending better.

"It's an interesting concept," Nagle said. "The past couple of seasons, having a younger guy here from the (Colorado) Avalanche, we'll have a little different setup this year. But he's a good goalie and I'm sure it will be good for us to push each other. We'll both get the opportunity to play. Fortunately, with the schedule here, there are a lot of times where it's good to get both of you playing and playing well. It's not always the most player-friendly schedule at times. When you have games Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you know you'll get some time in the net."

For now, the Komets' other goalies are Garrett Bartus and John McLean.

To see photos of Nagle and several other Komets players, all taken by Michelle Davies, look above this post.

jcohn@jg.net

