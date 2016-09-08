Could be a timeshare for Komets' Nagle

Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Cody Sol at Monday's first practice of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Chase Niuwendyk at Monday's first practice of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' goalie Pat Nagle at Monday's first practice of the season.
Komets goalie Pat Nagle protects the goal from Kyle Thomas on Monday at Memorial Coliseum.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Mike Embach at Monday's first practice of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Cody Sol at Monday's first practice of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Garrett Thompson at Monday's first practice of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Mike Embach at Monday's first practice of the season with coach Gary Graham keeping an eye on the play.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Kyle Thomas fights for control of the puck with Frank Schumacher at Monday's practice, the first of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' goalie Pat Nagle at Monday's first practice of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Cody Sol at Monday's first practice of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Mike Embach at Monday's first practice of the season with coach Gary Graham keeping an eye on the play.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Garrett Thompson at Monday's first practice of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Chase Niuwendyk at Monday's first practice of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Garrett Thompson at Monday's first practice of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Cody Sol at Monday's first practice.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Kyle Thomas at Monday's first practice of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Mike Embach at Monday's first practice of the season with coach Gary Graham keeping an eye on the play.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Jamie Schaafsma at Monday's first practice of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Chase Niuwendyk at Monday's first practice of the season.
Photos by Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets coach Gary Graham calls out instructions as the players warm up at Monday’s practice, the first of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Garrett Thompson at Monday's first practice of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Kyle Thomas at Monday's first practice of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Taylor Crunk brings the puck down the ice during Monday's first practice of the season.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Komets' Mike Embach at Monday's first practice of the season.
October 04, 2016 5:27 PM
Could be a timeshare for Komets' Nagle
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Ice Chips
- Could be a timeshare for Komets' Nagle October 04, 2016 5:27 PM
- Stories of interest on Komets October 04, 2016 5:00 PM
- Out of sight, out of mind for K's October 03, 2016 3:07 PM
- Former Komet's son shines October 03, 2016 3:04 PM
- Late additions to Komets' camp October 03, 2016 1:40 PM
- Local player gets ECHL shot October 02, 2016 2:21 PM
- Several Komets get AHL tryouts September 30, 2016 6:52 PM
- Format for ECHL all-star game announced September 28, 2016 1:34 PM
- Check out Miller on Thursday September 21, 2016 9:21 PM
- Schaafsma named K's player/assistant coach September 20, 2016 2:25 PM
- Shafranov leaving K's for Russia September 12, 2016 6:18 PM
- NHL hires 4 ECHL officials September 08, 2016 9:44 PM
Komets goaltender Pat Nagle likes to play a lot of games. Last season, he was in for 51 regular-season games and 16 playoff games.
But this will be a little bit different.
While Nagle was a mentor to Roman Will and Spencer Martin the last two seasons, and willing to cede some of his playing time, the Komets have signed another top-tier goalie in Eric Hartzell. Hartzell is in American Hockey League training camp with Bridgeport, but if he comes back to Fort Wayne, he'll probably eat into Nagle's playing time this season.
Nagle is OK with that, figuring competition and rest could make the Fort Wayne goaltending better.
"It's an interesting concept," Nagle said. "The past couple of seasons, having a younger guy here from the (Colorado) Avalanche, we'll have a little different setup this year. But he's a good goalie and I'm sure it will be good for us to push each other. We'll both get the opportunity to play. Fortunately, with the schedule here, there are a lot of times where it's good to get both of you playing and playing well. It's not always the most player-friendly schedule at times. When you have games Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you know you'll get some time in the net."
For now, the Komets' other goalies are Garrett Bartus and John McLean.
To see photos of Nagle and several other Komets players, all taken by Michelle Davies, look above this post.
jcohn@jg.net