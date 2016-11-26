 Skip to main content

  • Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette
    Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, a former player for Bishop Luers and Notre Dame, is interviewed by Komets broadcaster Shane Albahrani on Friday night. Smith had never before attended a Komets game and had a No. 9 jersey with his name on it.

  • Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette
    Dallas Cowboys lineback Jaylon Smith, right, attended a Komets game for the first time. The former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame player met the Komets' first captain, George Drysdale, middle, and team president Michael Franke. Smith had a No. 9 jersey with his name on it.
December 03, 2016 8:00 PM

Cowboys' Smith at Komets game

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

If you can believe it, Jaylon Smith had never before attended a Komets game. But he's here tonight, donning a No. 9 jersey with his name on it.

The former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame linebacker, now with the Dallas Cowboys, got to meet the Komets' first captain, George Drysdale, and go on the air with Shane Albahrani. Check out the photos.

Also, check out Greg Jones' story on Saturday about Smith's trip to Thunder Bowl earlier Friday to spread Christmas joy to kids from the Euell WIlson Center.

