Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, a former player for Bishop Luers and Notre Dame, is interviewed by Komets broadcaster Shane Albahrani on Friday night. Smith had never before attended a Komets game and had a No. 9 jersey with his name on it.
Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette
Dallas Cowboys lineback Jaylon Smith, right, attended a Komets game for the first time. The former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame player met the Komets' first captain, George Drysdale, middle, and team president Michael Franke. Smith had a No. 9 jersey with his name on it.
December 03, 2016 8:00 PM
Cowboys' Smith at Komets game
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Ice Chips
- Cowboys' Smith at Komets game December 03, 2016 8:00 PM
- Aldoff available if K's want him December 03, 2016 12:37 AM
- Relive Komets' remarkable comeback December 03, 2016 12:23 AM
- Epic comeback victory for K's December 02, 2016 11:10 PM
- Komets bring back Follmer December 02, 2016 8:00 PM
- Son of former NHL player added by K's December 01, 2016 9:18 PM
- Coach's words about Chase November 29, 2016 8:18 PM
- Komets re-sign goalie Bartus November 29, 2016 5:05 PM
- Teddy Bear toss for K's coming November 28, 2016 6:05 PM
- Chase's obituary information November 27, 2016 8:43 PM
- Former Komet Martin back from NHL November 27, 2016 7:10 PM
- Another poor game as Komets fall to Mallards November 26, 2016 10:14 PM
If you can believe it, Jaylon Smith had never before attended a Komets game. But he's here tonight, donning a No. 9 jersey with his name on it.
The former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame linebacker, now with the Dallas Cowboys, got to meet the Komets' first captain, George Drysdale, and go on the air with Shane Albahrani. Check out the photos.
Also, check out Greg Jones' story on Saturday about Smith's trip to Thunder Bowl earlier Friday to spread Christmas joy to kids from the Euell WIlson Center.
jcohn@jg.net