Cowboys' Smith at Komets game

If you can believe it, Jaylon Smith had never before attended a Komets game. But he's here tonight, donning a No. 9 jersey with his name on it.

The former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame linebacker, now with the Dallas Cowboys, got to meet the Komets' first captain, George Drysdale, and go on the air with Shane Albahrani. Check out the photos.

Also, check out Greg Jones' story on Saturday about Smith's trip to Thunder Bowl earlier Friday to spread Christmas joy to kids from the Euell WIlson Center.

