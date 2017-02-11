Embach's goal for K's not just lucky

The only goal of the Komets' 1-0 victory tonight over the Kalamazoo Wings saw Mike Embach, camped out in front of the net, redirect a Cody Sol shot so that it went between the legs of goaltender Nick Riopel in the first period.

While that may look like luck to us common folk, it's something the Komets practice often.

But here's the really interesting part: In a situation like that, Embach hopes that the shooter won't blast it as hard as he can, making it easier to tip but still forceful enough to get past the goalie.

There's a lot of reading and reacting to the situation. Sol had to know Embach would be there and decide if there's a chance he can tip the shot. Considering Sol has one of the harder shots in the league, there has to be some trust that the hand-eye coordination of the player in front of the goalie will pay off.

“I knocked the puck down,” Embach said. “Usually, we’re used to Sol shooting it 100 miles per hour. When he takes something off of it and lets it get through, like he did there, it’s still hard enough that you’re going to get a tip on it and it’s going to go in. It was nice. It was perfect way for him to set it up and a perfect way for me to get in front of the goalie’s eyes and pop back out.”

Embach admitted that he made it a point to celebrate in front of Riopel, who earlier in the period had fallen like a house of cards after he was tapped by Embach's stick, drawing a penalty and a 5-on-3 power play from referee Jeremy Tufts.

Fort Wayne's goalie, Pat Nagle, stopped 21 shots for his first solo shutout of the season. He had shared a shutout with Eric Hartzell in the Oct. 28 victory over Allen, during which Nagle suffered the high ankle sprain that kept him out 37 games.

"I think every game he plays is going to be another opportunity to get better," Komets coach Gary Graham said of Nagle, who still isn't 100 percent from his injury. "I think he'll be the first one to tell you that the more he plays, the better off he's going to feel."

For the season, Nagle is 5-0-1 with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in eight games. And with Garrett Bartus playing well, too, the Komets' goaltending looks like a real strength right now.

“You really just saw us play a full team game tonight. It was fun to see,” Nagle said. “Guys were blocking shots. Forwards were getting back and breaking up rushes. There were sticks in lanes. If I gave up a rebound, it was moved out of the way. We did a lot of little things tonight that really showed we wanted to win.”

Remember, you want to be in your seats in time for the 7:30 p.m. game Saturday for the jersey retirement of Colin Chaulk.

Video highlights from tonight's game, including the fights, are above.

jcohn@jg.net